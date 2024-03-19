Wireless Guardian Partners with Andretti Motorsports as an Official Sponsor of 2024's IMSA SportsCar Championship Season
Sponsorship Brings Cutting-Edge Security to High-Octane RacingMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless Guardian, a leading provider of Wi-Fi security, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions, is thrilled to announce a new sponsorship with Andretti Motorsports for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
"We are extremely excited to partner with the exceptional team at Andretti Motorsports," said Jimmy Cunningham, chief executive officer of Wireless Guardian. "This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to cutting-edge, real-time security technologies and actionable intelligence."
Jarett Andretti, driver of the No. 43 and co-founder of Andretti Motorsports, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "I'm very excited to bring Wireless Guardian into auto racing. I've been working with them for the last year, and we've made great progress off the track. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together this season."
The collaboration pairs two fast-paced, innovative leaders in technology and motorsports. Wireless Guardian's patented system provides real-time data, actionable information, and situational awareness for businesses, security teams, and public safety officials. Andretti Motorsports' high-performance racing team operates with precision and speed.
"Over the past year, I've been impressed with Andretti's tenacity, teamwork, and dedication," said Cunningham. "Knowing what they can do off the track, we are honored to sponsor an organization with a proven winning formula of champions on the track."
Wireless Guardian's branding debuted on-track at the Twelve Hours of Sebring race at Sebring Raceway on the No. 43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche GTD class entry. Wireless Guardian branding will also be featured prominently on the No. 43 livery for the October Petit Le Mans event.
Beyond racing, both organizations share a profound commitment to their communities. Wireless Guardian proudly supports initiatives like the United States Department of Defense's SkillBridge program for veterans. The CheckIt4Andretti Foundation champions colon cancer awareness, honoring the legacy of Jarett's late father, John Andretti.
Wireless Guardian also actively participates in industry events and initiatives, sharing its knowledge and expertise to help elevate the entire security landscape. The company's unique blend of advanced technology, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to client success provides a robust and future-proof solution for those seeking to leverage Wi-Fi's full potential.
Wireless Guardian thanks C&M Consultants for bringing together this important partnership on and off the track.
About Wireless Guardian
Wireless Guardian is committed to providing our clients with unparalleled opportunities for informed decision-making. Our dynamic and comprehensive approach to security and retail solutions is bolstered by our patented technology, which offers real-time data to safeguard the public, enhance the retail experience, and improve efficiency and profitability.
#WirelessGuardian #AndrettiMotorsports #IMSA #GTDRacing #MotorsportsTech #SecurityTech #EventSecurity #CheckIt4Andretti #C&MConsultants
Sebastian Pereira
Wireless Guardian
+1 833-393-5600 ext. 1252
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube