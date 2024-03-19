SeaNXT & BLU3 to Exhibit at the Palm Beach Boat Show

Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG)

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaNXT Americas, the exclusive distributor of SeaNXT Elite for North & South America and non-French territories in the Caribbean, is attending the 40th annual 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show on March 21-24 alongside its counterpart, BLU3, a Pompano Beach-based company and subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group.

SeaNXT Elite and BLU3’s Nomad and Nomad Mini will be available for purchase at booth 239.

Other locations to purchase BLU3

Brownie's Yacht Toys, Nautical Ventures & Electric Surf will also have BLU3 products available for purchase.

“We are proud to be displaying SeaNXT alongside BLU3 products at one of Florida’s most prominent boat shows as summertime approaches. It has been an exciting start to our distribution of SeaNXT Elite in the Americas, and we expect the Palm Beach Boat Show to further amplify the awareness of this next-generation water scooter," says Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3.

SeaNXT Elite is available for pre-order through SeaNXT Americas, both to end users and interested resellers, with delivery dates of the first orders slated for March 2024. Consumers can also pre-order SeaNXT Elite on the SeaNXT Americas website for those who are within North America, South America, and non-French territories in the Caribbean.

The SeaNXT Elite retail price point is set at $13,499 (USD), which includes a two-year limited warranty for end customers and a 1-year limited warranty for business consumers (like resort operations.)

The SeaNXT Difference

SeaNXT Elite is the first all-carbon water scooter on the market. The Elite is designed to be small and light while still offering an exhilarating top speed of 13 mph. Weighing in at only 50 lb, it is actually reasonable to carry it down the boat or beach and place it into the water with just one hand.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, the SeaNXT team has designed Elite as the next generation of water scooter. SeaNXT is made in France with distribution in the Americas via SeaNXT Americas, managed by the team at BLU3 and Brownie’s Marine Group. Contact us today for SeaNXT Elite to accompany you on your upcoming aquatic adventures!

BLU3 is now accepting dealer/distributor (sea-nxt-americas.com/dealer/) and affiliate (sea-nxt-americas.com/affiliate/) applications for those interested in carrying or promoting the SeaNXT Elite product in North America, South America, or non-French territories in the Caribbean.

For additional information on SeaNXT, please dial (954) 884-5343 to speak to a SeaNXT Americas associate. For a limited time only, enter for a chance to win an exclusive SeaNXT Elite Tour at the Palm Beach Boat Show!