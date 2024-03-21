US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Had Routine Exposure to asbestos on a Ship-Submarine Prior to 1983 to Call About Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. We want to help.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are by far the best branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans who prior to 1983 had significant exposure to asbestos on their ship or submarine-and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA. We want a person like this to get compensated. We are not a law firm-we are advocates-and our services are free.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed lung cancer and he had asbestos exposure in the navy before 1983-please call us at 866-714-6466. One of our free services includes making certain you get direct access to some of the nation's leading asbestos exposure attorneys. We will also help a Veteran like this get to a VA Benefits Specialist in the hopes of generating additional compensation.

"Most Navy Veterans with lung cancer, who had routine exposure to asbestos on their ship or submarine before 1983 never get compensated because they-or their family members are unaware of the fact that the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

*It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



