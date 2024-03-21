Baking Theme Gives Rise to a 'Special Needs' TV show
A foursome bakes up self reliance and inclusion in this heart warming look at the neuro-diverse community
Know me for my abilities, not my disability”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jody Mortara, a six time award winning actress and film maker is stacking up one successful baking themed project after another.
— - Robert M. Hensel
From the chocolate covered caper of her award winning film, “Cocoa’, where a revolutionary chocolate cake defies the laws of calories, to “Needs to Bake” a reality tv show featuring the nuro-diverse community in America, where the creation of a bakery opens the doors to their hearts desire.
Mortara is taking her success as a film maker to bring the tv show, “Needs to Bake” into the American household where a spotlight shines on this community showcasing their ‘can do’ spirit to be productive members of society. “Needs to Bake”, a scripted reality tv show, features three Autistic young men and one downs syndrome young woman as they endeavor to fund their rock band’s concert. After numerous rejections from potential employers, they conclude that finding the money to showcase their band will be harder than they expected. As they commiserate over cupcakes, they realize that their talent for baking could be the key to raising all the money they need. And off they go to create a baking empire.
Mortara feels that tuning in weekly to this tv show to watch this foursome establish their bakery, will help Americans understand the way this community operates. There is an underserved community of 56 million special needs individuals in America alone. They are eager to be accepted and included into the work force. Yes, their approach to a job may be different than what we’re used to, but our audience will see the excitement, commitment and work ethic this community possesses. Plus, it will be a lot of fun watching the band rehearse as they move closer to their ultimate goal…the rock concert!
Mortara established her foundation, “Needs To Foundation” (a fiscal sponsorship fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation) over 6 years ago to encourage compassionate patrons to donate into this 501c3. Funding this tv show, “Needs to Bake” will be the first step in allowing this community to be self-reliant. A group that embodies the work ethic that made America great.
“When this show was put on my heart I had no knowledge of who this community was and how they worked. As I developed this tv show, I came to love who these amazing people are and realized that they possess characteristics that I have always strived for within myself. There is a sense of honesty and fair play that is contagious and seems to bring out the best in me and anyone who spends time with this community. I am honored to showcase their special gifts to the American public”.
If you would like to support this outreach with a tax deductible donation, and help to bring a tv show that inspires, educates, and brings inclusion to an underserved community, please go to: https://sbfoundation.org/give-now/give-to-the-needs-to-foundation/ .
jody mortara
needs to foundation
+1 818-679-0087
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
"Needs to Bake" sizzle reel