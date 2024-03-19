House Bill 1762 Printer's Number 2146
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - An Act amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, consolidating the act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323, No.130), known as The County Code; and making repeals.
