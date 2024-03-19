Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 0927
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - An Act amending the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197), known as the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification Act, further providing for victim services.
