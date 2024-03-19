Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,893 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1553 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in duties and powers of boards of school directors, providing for suicide prevention hotline telephone number on student identification card; and, in school safety and security, further providing for school safety and security coordinator.

You just read:

House Bill 1553 Printer's Number 1803

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more