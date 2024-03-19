Submit Release
Singer-Songwriter Jann Klose’s Collaboration with South African Music Legend Tamara Dey Hits Number 1

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter and podcaster Jann Klose recently scored two number one chart positions. His newest track, a collaboration with South African music legend Tamara Dey, called “You & I” hit the Number 1 spot on the SA Music Show on Jacaranda FM in Johannesburg while also breaking the Top 10 on Heart FM in Cape Town. The song initially appeared on Klose’s 2018 hit album “In Tandem” (Gallo/Sheer) and is out now on Dey’s EP “La Musica” (Gresham).

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/Ysml2es8DDQ

Jann’s podcast “Making Sound” also claimed the Number 1 spot on Apple Podcasts in Ireland in the music interview category ahead of Björk, Zane Lowe, Alec Baldwin. The podcast, launched during the pandemic, is going strong with over 100 episodes released and featuring music legends such as John Mahon (Elton John Band), Simon Kirke (Free, Bad Company) and Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad).

“Making Sound” podcast: https://makingsoundpodcast.com

Klose will be performing shows in the Northeast United States this season promoting his newest studio album “Surrender” which spawned Top 40 hits “Sugar My”, “Love You the Most” and “Pilot Light” in the US and South Africa. Jann and his band have already performed shows with the new album in Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, the US and South Africa.

SHOWS

March 21st, 2024: The Songwriter’s Lounge, City Winery Hudson Valley
https://citywinery.com/hudson-valley/events/annalyse-ryan-present-the-songwriters-lounge-gw22bv

April 6th, 2024: Songwriters Night, Spanish Pavilion, Harrison, NJ
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songwriters-spanish-pavillion-with-matt-sucich-jann-klose-st-lenox-tickets-827213426627

May 3rd, 2024: Private Event, New York, NY
https://jannklose.com/shows

May 4th, 2024: The Cutting Room, New York, NY
https://wl.seetickets.us/event/jann-klose/575172?afflky=TheCuttingRoom

May 17th, 2024: Brick Hill House Concerts, Orleans, MA
https://www.facebook.com/brickhillhouseconcerts

August 2nd, 2024: Private Event, Winsen (Luhe), Germany
https://jannklose.com/shows

September 4th, 2024: Woodbridge Wednesdays, Woodbridge, NJ
http://woodbridgeartsnj.org/woodbridge-wednesdays.html

January 3rd, 2025: Birdland, Hamburg, Germany
https://www.birdlandhamburg.de

For more information:
jannklose.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/jannklose
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jann.klose/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jannklose/
Threads https://www.threads.net/@jannklose

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

