101 Career Planning & Executive Presence Strategies By debut author, Dr. Wendy Wilson, via indigoLife Publishing
Announcing the release of a transformative career design and management manual by a leading expert of post-secondary education and corporate systemsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- indigoLife Publishing is excited to announce the publication of Dr. Wendy Wilson’s debut novel, 101 Career Planning & Executive Presence Strategies. In her comprehensive career design and management manual, Dr. Wendy Wilson adeptly covers an array of essential professional subjects such as job hunting, soft skills cultivation, workplace decorum, proficient communication, and the cultivation of executive presence. Drawing from her expertise as an executive coach and trainer, Dr. Wilson imparts invaluable wisdom on how to embody the attributes of top-tier leadership irrespective of one's position or industry. This impressive guide equips readers with indispensable strategies for mastering the demeanor required for C-suite success, making it an indispensable resource for professionals across diverse career fields.
About 101 Career Planning & Executive Presence Strategies
ISBN-13: 979-8989530854|Pages:109|On sale: Now
Paperback: $24.99
Paperback distribution catalogs: Amazon, DrWendyWilson101.com
About Dr. Wendy Wilson
Beyond her literary pursuits, Dr. Wendy Wilson is the president and chief executive officer of W2 Communications, a boutique consulting firm specializing in executive coaching, career planning, and professional development training for individual, corporate, and nonprofit clients. Dr. Wilson has over 20 years of experience as a higher education director. Dr. Wilson is also a transformational leader with over 25 years of experience in advancing organizational operations and profiles throughout post-secondary education and corporate systems. Her knowledge, coaching, and training expertise have propelled and advanced the careers of hundreds, including White House staff members and nationally recognized C-suite executives. If you’re interested in her services or have inquiries about public speaking engagements surrounding the topics of her book or her business, visit https://www.w2comms.com/.
About indigoLife Publishing
indigoLife Communications, Inc. is a Black woman-owned business enterprise that promotes inclusive community building through our publications, business-to-community programs, and services, including DEI training, communications support, and program management—all designed to inspire, educate, empower, and provide mainstream opportunities for African Americans and other marginalized groups. To learn more about indigoLife Communications visit https://indigolifeonline.com/.
