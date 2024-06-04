The Just Attorney: Empowering Justice with a New Identity
Esteemed Attorney Latrice Alexander continues the fight for justice under a rebrand of her law firm dedicated to civil rights and advocacy.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Latrice Alexander proudly announces the rebranding of her esteemed law firm, now known as "The Just Attorney," formerly ATLPIATTORNEY. This new name reflects the firm's unwavering dedication to justice and advocacy, embodying the
core values that have driven its success for over 15 years.
The Just Attorney, under the leadership of Attorney Alexander, specializes in cases involving the 1983 claim statute, as well as the 1st, 4th, and 14th amendments. The firm is also renowned for its expertise in personal injury and criminal defense cases, providing comprehensive legal representation to those in need.
One of the most significant milestones in the firm's history is the notable settlement in a police brutality lawsuit in 2022. A Colorado Springs veteran, Dalvin Gadson, who was experiencing homelessness at the time, settled with the city for $2.1 million after a violent encounter with police left him injured. Attorney Alexander, alongside a team of prominent civil rights attorneys, played a crucial role in securing this settlement. This case underscores The Just Attorney's relentless commitment to fighting for justice and protecting the rights of their clients against
systemic abuses.
In addition to her legal triumphs, Attorney Latrice Alexander has been recognized for her influential role in the legal community. She was recently featured in The Bold Maven™ Magazine as a Featured Woman, celebrating her dedication to empowering others and her contributions to civil rights advocacy. This recognition highlights her exceptional career and the profound impact she has made through her legal practice.
With this rebranding, The Just Attorney reaffirms its mission to champion the causes of their clients and uphold the principles of justice. The firm looks forward to continuing its work in making a positive impact in the lives of those they serve.
About The Just Attorney
The Just Attorney is a leading law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation in cases involving civil rights, personal injury, and criminal defense. With over 15 years of experience, the firm is committed to advocating for justice and protecting the rights of individuals. Led by Attorney Latrice Alexander, The Just Attorney continues to make significant strides in the legal community, ensuring that every client receives the justice they deserve.
For more information, visit https://thejustattorney.com
