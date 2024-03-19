We’re Hiring: Three Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST

Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

2 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hotlines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary: $2,825 -$4,225

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 55875. This position will be posted on March 19, 2024 – March 26, 2024, for five business days.

INTERIM INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Drug Investigation Division

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for working independently or in a group setting communicating with persons inside and outside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Analyzes data or information and understands how to gather and collate information regarding drug activity, gangs, criminal activity, human trafficking, and/or other key domestic and/or international threats. Assesses the accuracy and credibility of information received. Learns to systematically examine and evaluate information received for strategic, operational, and tactical purposes. Completes special projects as requested and serves as a liaison between the agency and the public, persons in other state departments and divisions, law enforcement officials, government representatives, and entities outside the organization to provide general understanding of operations, public safety, and threat-related information. Responsible for gathering statistical information from federal, state, and local data resources regarding criminal drug offenses and researches and stays abreast of current drug trends.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following: 1) developing Intelligence products for homeland security, the military, and/or law enforcement agencies, 2) performing forensic financial examinations or 3) criminal investigations work may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of four years (e.g., experience equivalent to one year of full-time work in one or a combination of the above listed areas may substitute for one year of the required education).

Monthly Salary: $4,450-$6,658

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Apply on Job Opening 56249 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. These positions will be posted March 19, 2024 – March 25, 2024, for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.