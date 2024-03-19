Mayor Bowser Hosts Tenth Annual March Madness

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) hosted the tenth annual March Madness, the District’s yearly business showcase of new real estate, housing, and workforce support initiatives. This year, March Madness highlighted new and ongoing opportunities to provide more quality affordable housing; programs to attract, retain, and support businesses; and other resources for District residents. At the event, the Mayor announced three businesses – Acumen, Kellen, and Ryan, LLC – that will expand their footprint in Washington, DC through the Vitality Fund, together creating 232 new jobs and leasing nearly 90,000 square feet of office space in Downtown DC.

“Each year, we come together for March Madness to highlight projects on the horizon and help residents, business owners, and investors understand how they can be part of DC’s Comeback,” said Mayor Bowser. “Over the last 10 years, we have been able to deliver transformational projects that move our city forward and unlock economic development opportunities for our residents and businesses. Together, we will keep working – from reimagining our Downtown and attracting new high-growth businesses to unlocking the full potential of the Anacostia Waterfront – to bring new opportunities to all eight wards.”

The Vitality Fund is a $10 million, multi-year, performance-based incentive program designed to support existing companies in target industries actively planning to relocate or expand their physical location and create new jobs in the District. The three new Vitality Fund participants are Acumen – a consulting services firm which expanded their Downtown DC office; Kellen – a global association management company that relocated their headquarters from Atlanta to their expanded Downtown DC office; and Ryan, LLC – a global tax advisory and accounting firm that expanded their Downtown DC office.

“There is no substitute for being located in the heart of the nation’s capital,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “Washington, DC continues to be the place of choice for businesses to grow and thrive, and the Vitality Fund demonstrates our commitment to making that decision even easier for businesses.”

To be eligible for the Vitality Fund, companies must:

Have at least 25 employees.

Agree to lease or own at least 7,000 square feet for a minimum of five years.

Be in an eligible target industry.

Be actively considering relocating or expanding its office in DC.

Companies that receive an award from the Vitality Fund must also commit to having their employees on-site at least 50% of the time; provide workforce development programs or commit to local contracting; and comply with all relevant District laws.

Mayor Bowser previously announced three other Vitality Fund participants: Virtru, Quadrant Strategies, and Meridiam. Together, these companies will create an estimated 304 new jobs and lease 53,500 square feet of office space.

At March Madness, several agencies shared upcoming solicitations and development opportunities with the District Government.

Department of General Services (DGS)

FEMS & OSSE Fleet Facility – 6 DC Village Lane SW, Ward 8

Blair Shelter Modernization – 635 I Street NE, Ward 6

Whittier Elementary School Modernization – 6201 5th Street NW, Ward 4

Hart Middle School Modernization and Internal Swing – 601 Mississippi Ave SE, Ward 8

Sewer Line Relocation at Hill East – 1900 Massachusetts Ave SE, Ward 7

Wilson Building HVAC/Life Safety – 1350 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Ward 2

Rumsey Aquatic Center – 635 North Carolina Ave SE, Ward 6

Randall Recreation Center – 820 South Capitol St SE, Ward 6

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR)

Harry Thomas Recreation Center – 1743 Lincoln Road NE, Ward 5

Park View Recreation Center – 693 Otis Place NW, Ward 1

Upshur Recreation Center – 4300 Arkansas Ave NW, Ward 4

Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD)

Property Acquisition & Disposition Division (PADD) RFPs

PADD will offer six properties for Fiscal Year 2024 focusing on three themes: equity inclusion, capacity building, and homeownership as a landlord.

RFP – 1A | 4244 6th Street SE, Ward 8

| 4244 6th Street SE, Ward 8 RFP – 1B | 919 47th Place NE, Ward 7

| 919 47th Place NE, Ward 7 RFP – 2A | 2629 MLK Ave SE, Ward 8

| 2629 MLK Ave SE, Ward 8 RFP – 2B | 109 50th Place NE, Ward 7

| 109 50th Place NE, Ward 7 RFP – 3 | 199 Chesapeake Street SE, Ward 8

| 199 Chesapeake Street SE, Ward 8 RFP – 4 | 10 Brandywine Street SE, Ward 8

For the full set of resources shared at March Madness, visit dmped.dc.gov/MarchMadness-2024



