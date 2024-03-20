HMMA's Drive for Excellence Extends to Employees Benefits with TOOTRiS Partnership

Montgomery Chamber introduces HMMA to TOOTRiS

New Child Care Benefits Propel Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Commitment to its Automotive Workforce

HMMA’s partnership with TOOTRiS for employee Child Care benefits underscores the automaker's status as a first-choice employer in the Montgomery region and demonstrates its leadership within Alabama” — Ellen McNair, Alabama Secretary of Commerce

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) is proud to announce a partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation’s leading Child Care solutions provider, to provide Child Care Benefits to its automotive workforce. This strategic alliance underscores HMMA's commitment to supporting its working parents and enhancing employee satisfaction, while also addressing the critical need for accessible and high-quality Child Care options.

In today's competitive job market, providing comprehensive employee benefits has become paramount for attracting and retaining top talent. According to the latest research, access to reliable Child Care significantly influences the decision-making process of working parents. Studies from McKinsey & Co. show that employees with access to quality Child Care are more productive, experience lower absenteeism, and demonstrate greater job satisfaction.

Furthermore, offering Child Care Benefits has been proven to be a key differentiator in recruitment efforts, particularly within industries like automotive manufacturing where skilled labor is in high demand.

"HMMA’s partnership with TOOTRiS is a reflection of the belief that accessible childcare is a cornerstone of a progressive, family-oriented workplace. It's essential for attracting and retaining talent, especially those who are parents or guardians,” said HMMA Director of Human Resources Reggie Williams. “By easing the childcare search process, we can empower our 4,000 team members to pursue their careers without compromising their care and commitment

to those they value most.”

Through this collaboration, HMMA team members will receive 25% of their monthly childcare cost up to $150.00 per month, plus gain access to TOOTRiS' innovative platform, which allows them to search many Child Care providers in their network, choose flexible scheduling options, and see real-time inventory of available Child Care slots up to a year in advance. The innovative company is the first and only to offer employers a comprehensive turn-key Child Care Benefits platform that includes state-licensed Child Care providers, drop-in or emergency care, before/after-school programs, summer camps, tutoring, extracurricular activities, babysitters, nannies, and more.

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s decision to provide Child Care Benefits underscores their commitment to their employees and the Montgomery community,” said Ron Davis, President of Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association. “The automotive industry in our state continues to outpace industry standards, both in economic output as well as leadership in workforce development and support.”

This partnership not only alleviates the logistical challenges of balancing work and family responsibilities but also ensures that HMMA employees can focus on their professional duties with peace of mind, knowing that their children are receiving high-quality care.

“We’re proud to partner with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) to offer transformative Child Care benefits for working parents. Access to affordable Child Care empowers parents to pursue their career goals while ensuring a nurturing environment for their little ones. The impact of that kind of support transcends the confines of the company, fostering positive growth that ripples throughout the entire community.”

- Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.

As HMMA and TOOTRiS join forces to provide Child Care Benefits within the automotive industry, they are setting a precedent for prioritizing the well-being of their workforce and investing in solutions that promote work-life balance. This partnership represents a significant step forward in redefining employee benefits and underscores HMMA's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in all aspects of its operations.

“HMMA and TOOTRiS' innovative collaboration is a shining example of a company that prioritizes work-life balance and fosters an environment of support and inclusivity. We are confident that this partnership will positively impact our community by creating more opportunities for our growing Montgomery workforce. We applaud HMMA and TOOTRiS for their commitment to creating a better future for the Capital Region."

- Anna Buckalew, President & CEO, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

About HMMA:

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson, and Santa Cruz, and the Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 830 Hyundai dealerships across North America.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS, named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and an Inc. 2023 Power Partner, is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, and agencies – into a single platform, enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This empowers employers to provide fully managed Child Care benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while the organization benefits from increased productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers also connect directly, allowing working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

ABOUT THE MONTGOMERY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

With a mission to drive economic prosperity and build a greater life for all in the capital region, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber is a full-spectrum economic development public/private partnership representing 1,500 businesses and organizations with more than 90,000 employees throughout Central Alabama.