TOOTRiS Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in San Diego

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

Recognized by the San Diego Regional EDC as one of the region’s Top 50 fastest growing companies, TOOTRiS is redefining the future of Child Care accessibility

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Child Care platform, has been recognized by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC) through its San Diego Business Impact Awards as one of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in San Diego. The award celebrates organizations driving economic growth and innovation across the region.

Launched in 2019, TOOTRiS has experienced rapid growth in less than six years, evolving from a local startup into the nation’s most dynamic platform for connecting families, providers, employers, and government. Founded in San Diego, TOOTRiS began with a simple mission: to make quality Child Care accessible and affordable for every working parent. Early collaborations with organizations such as the City of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, and Dr. Bronner’s helped thousands of local families find and afford care, setting the stage for TOOTRiS to scale its technology nationwide.

That early success became the blueprint for a national model. Today, TOOTRiS partners with employers spanning a multitude of industries including automotive, microchip manufacturing, and hospitality, with organizations such as Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Micron, and Fontainebleau Las Vegas among those offering Child Care Benefits through TOOTRiS. These collaborations not only give employees access to thousands of licensed programs in real time, but also help working parents with the cost of care, with many employers offering direct subsidies through the platform.

TOOTRiS also works with government agencies and municipalities to modernize subsidy systems and pioneer tri-share models in a number of states including Texas, and Missouri where the cost of Child Care is shared between employers, government, and parents. The company’s technology is the backbone of these initiatives, bringing together payments from all three sources into one seamless system within the TOOTRiS platform and distributing funds directly to providers, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and accountability across all partners.

In 2025, TOOTRiS expanded further into the Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) space with the acquisition of WorkLife Systems, a trusted platform supporting more than 130 CCR&R agencies nationwide. This move connected TOOTRiS’ real-time technology to the local organizations that families rely on most, further strengthening the bridge between employers, government, and communities.

“We’re incredibly proud to have started right here in San Diego,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “This community believed in our mission early on, and that foundation gave us the momentum to build relationships that are now transforming how America supports working parents. What began as a local idea is now creating national impact, helping families, empowering employers, and strengthening our economy.”

With more than 232,000 unique providers on its platform, TOOTRiS connects families to every type of care — from traditional Child Care centers and licensed in-home programs to before and after school care, summer camps, tutors, nannies, sports camps, and more. The platform continues to expand access to wraparound Child Care services across all 50 states, bridging the gap between families, providers, employers, and government to create a stronger, more sustainable Child Care ecosystem.

The Business Impact Awards were presented during a ceremony hosted by the San Diego Regional EDC on October 16, 2025, with honorees featured in San Diego Magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.