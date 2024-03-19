Healey-Driscoll Administration Releases 2024 State Workforce Agenda  

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll administration today released the Massachusetts’ Workforce Agenda, Meeting the Moment to Attract, Retain, and Develop a Future Workforce. This outline of the administration’s vision, goals, and strategies to support workforce development statewide is part of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) State Plan, required for submission every four years to the federal Department of Labor (USDOL) and federal Department of Education (USDOE) by Massachusetts. The Healey-Driscoll administration filed its WIOA State Plan on March 4, 2024.

“In Massachusetts, our greatest strength is our talent. This plan provides a blueprint for how we can best support our incredible workforce and employers, while also expanding opportunities for those who are unemployed, underemployed, or facing barriers to accessing jobs,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We crafted this plan by bringing together business, labor, education and other stakeholders to ensure that we were advancing strategies that will benefit all of us.”

“Teamwork and collaboration are priority areas in our administration when it comes to addressing the state’s challenges and delivering services and resources to our residents. This plan is a great example of how that approach can help everyone involved, from employers and jobseekers to all our stakeholders throughout our workforce system,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “The state will use this workforce agenda as we work to unlock more opportunities for our residents and employers so Massachusetts can continue to thrive.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration’s workforce agenda outlines our vision and strategy to attract, retain, and develop a strong workforce over the next 5 to 10 years, and it’s a unified approach across state government and workforce partners. The plan includes strategies founded by values and principles to close the skills gap and bring discouraged and disconnected people far too often left on the sidelines back into the labor market to build a robust talent pool for employers across industries and regions statewide,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. “We look forward to working with so many partners and stakeholders to implement our plan to build the future talent that we need to drive a competitive and more equitable Massachusetts.”

This Massachusetts Workforce Agenda, embedded within the WIOA State Plan, is the result of a comprehensive planning process with internal and external stakeholder engagement, listening sessions, forums and planning discussions, and an extensive public comment period and drove collaboration across state government and workforce partners. Beginning in the spring of 2023, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and the MassHire State Workforce Board engaged with internal and external partners across Massachusetts to help form the foundation for the vision and mission, goals, and strategies outlined in the plan. Stakeholders spanned multiple organizations to incorporate feedback that ultimately shaped strategies to attract, retain, and develop talent in Massachusetts while also strengthening the state’s workforce infrastructure systems. Additionally, in the fall of 2023, the Workforce Skills Cabinet convened seven regional sessions with members from workforce development, academia, business, labor, and local and state government officials.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration also supported a public comment period through virtual, open discussions late January to early February 2024 to finalize the workforce agenda and WIOA State Plan.

“Workforce Development is critical to helping Massachusetts employers find the skilled workers they need and connecting all residents to good jobs,” said Joanne Pokaski, AVP of Workforce Planning and Development for Beth Israel Lahey Health and Chair of the MassHire Workforce Board. “This plan sets a roadmap to an equitable, inclusive and thriving Massachusetts economy.”

Focus Areas

The Healey-Driscoll Administration’s Workforce Agenda focuses on 4 key areas:

Talent Attraction and Retention

Massachusetts must reduce barriers to employment as a critical strategy that will increase labor market participation, especially among underrepresented and underserved populations, and foster a more equitable workforce.

Key Strategies:

Strengthen work supports : Launch a stipend initiative for low-income participants in sector pathway models to incentivize enrollment, completion and employment and reduce barriers to training and employment (such as costs for caregiving, transportation, digital access and equipment, and more).

Increase access to transportation to work : Connect jobseekers and workers via MassHire career centers to local transportation or limited WIOA subsidies for transportation to work.

Reduce the cliff effect : Implement a statewide project to address cliff effects, initiating first with a pilot to reform benefit disincentives and provide economic mobility for participants.

Subsidize housing costs: Refer job seekers accessing MassHire career centers to local housing assistance organizations. Additionally, provide support for individuals in shelter to gain employment as a catalyst to exit shelter.

Increase worker retention : Promote the Workforce Training Fund for eligible employers to reskill or upskill incumbent workers and as a hiring and retention strategy. For employers who may not be eligible to access grants from the Workforce Training Fund, explore other grant programs through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund to support reskilling or upskilling incumbent workers.

Promote ESOL for Work: Leverage Workforce Training Fund grants for employers to increase use for ESOL training among incumbent workers and as a hiring and retention strategy.

Incorporate a Whole-of-Government Approach to Caregiving: Work collaboratively across government including EOLWD, Executive Office of Education, and Executive Office of Economic Development among other agencies to take a whole-of-government approach to ensuring affordable, high-quality child care in Massachusetts. Additionally, EOLWD will partner with the Massachusetts Caregivers Coalition with a renewed focus on increasing awareness of child care, senior care, and other caregiving resources in the workplace.

Talent Development

It is imperative that workforce strategies align with industry hiring demands expressed by employers today and projected by employers for future in-demand occupations across the state. To strengthen its talent pipelines, a collaborative workforce system needs to prepare future talent and create upskilling pathways for workers through effective education and training models that will fuel priority industries and occupation.

Key Strategies:

Support Priority Populations. As part of a talent development strategy, Massachusetts needs to create programming and pathways to move people off the sidelines and into the labor market. This approach should especially consider priority populations including discouraged, underemployed, and unemployed residents, as well as individuals disconnected from the Massachusetts labor market.

Promote Targeted, High-Growth Industries and Employer Needs. Massachusetts has a tremendous opportunity to strengthen and scale effective strategies, programming, and resources to develop untapped talent especially by identifying targeted needs expressed by employers statewide and in regions across the Commonwealth

Leadership by Example

Massachusetts has a tremendous opportunity to strengthen and scale effective strategies, programming, and resources to develop untapped talent especially with the Governor and Executive Branch leading by example and the Commonwealth as the largest employer in Massachusetts.

Key Strategies:

Promote skills-based employment practices across state government that prioritize skills and experience over educational background, ensuring that unnecessary educational requirements are not included in minimum entrance requirements or job postings (Governor Healey signed Executive Order 627 on January 25, 2024 instituting skills-based hiring across executive departments and agencies)

Build upon hiring strategies to pursue employment opportunities for veterans and individuals with disabilities through newly created partnerships with non-profit organizations and internal agencies, like the Executive Office of Veterans Services and Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission

Consider a campaign to encourage private sector employers to train and hire diverse, untapped talent especially focused on individuals with disabilities, veterans, and people of color;

Implement the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s equity assessment to address persistent inequities in the labor market and create opportunities that are inclusive, fair, and representative of Massachusetts’ diversity.

Workforce System Infrastructure

Massachusetts needs to modernize and strengthen the infrastructure and coordination across the MassHire public workforce system to improve support for jobseekers and employers.

Key Strategies:

Improve “front door” experiences for both jobseekers and employers . As part of MassTalent, it is imperative for the Massachusetts workforce system to ensure both jobseekers and employers can navigate, with ease, the range of resources by industry and occupation, especially focused on high-growth industries statewide.

Increase engagement of the MassHire State Workforce Board. The Massachusetts State Workforce Board serves as a convening body to influence and support the WIOA State Plan and also serves as a resource for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development to engage regional workforce partners to advance recommendations of the WIOA State Plan and Governor’s workforce agenda.

To read the full plan and download a copy, visit the EOLWD website.

