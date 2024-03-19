EMPLOYEE TRUST IN EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP DECLINES: A GROWING CORPORATE CONCERN
Corporate leaders are failing to adapt their communication messages and methods in a way to successfully align remote and hybrid workforces.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Axios HQ survey released on March 19 reveals trouble for U.S.-based corporations and their executive leaders. The survey evaluates multiple industries, positions, and organizational sizes, shedding light on emerging communication issues impacting organizations and their bottom line.
Key findings from the 2024 State of Internal Communications survey indicate a significant decline in organizational productivity, business goal alignment, and executive-level trust. This deterioration is due to a perceived lack of transparency, inconsistent communication, and a growing disconnect between leaders and their workforce.
"The survey highlights concerns corporations should consider when evaluating their bottom line," said Stacey Hanke, Communications Expert and CPAE Hall of Fame Professional Speaker. "Communication is the cornerstone of organizational success. The way we have historically communicated no longer works. The erosion of trust in executive leadership poses a significant challenge to employee morale, engagement, retention and productivity."
Axios HQ reveals nearly half of senior executives are overly involved in day-to-day projects. “Employees, from individual contributors to Director-level leaders, lack the necessary communication skills to drive projects forward,” said Hanke. “As a result, executive-level leaders must step in to bridge communication gaps. This challenges an organization’s ability to focus on strategic future planning, goals, and priorities.”
“Not only are employees frustrated with their perceived lack of top-down messaging, but leaders appear to be in the dark,” said Hanke. Axios HQ reports that over 44 percent of business leaders believe their employees are aligned with company goals, and yet only 14 percent of employees agree.
"In our work with Fortune 1000 executive-level leaders, we have discovered that most fail to adapt communication messages and mediums to new workplace structures and demands," said Hanke. "Leaders don’t meaningfully connect with virtual and hybrid employees. They struggle to adapt communication methods that ensure the workforce feels seen and heard.”
As businesses navigate unprecedented economic, geographical, and cultural challenges, restoring trust in executive leadership will give organizations a competitive edge. "Corporations have much to consider," said Hanke. "They must choose the most effective technological communication methods and determine how messages will impact their multi-generational workforce." Proactive measures, including leadership training and enhanced communication skills, are vital to improved employee connections, productivity, and morale.
