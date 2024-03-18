NMRTC GUAM participates in a Contaminated Injured Person Drill

Anytime that radioactive material is used, whether in medicine or for nuclear propulsion, there is a possibility that someone will become accidentally contaminated. Should contaminated patients also require medical treatment, the military treatment facility (MTF) must be able to provide definitive care and decontamination support.

To meet those objectives, the emergency and radiology departments at NMRTC Guam must work closely together. The resulting team includes an emergency physician, nurse, and corpsmen, as well as the radiation health officer and radiation health, nuclear medicine, and advanced x-ray technicians.

The treatment priorities in chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) scenarios depend on many factors including the extent of the patient’s injuries, the number of patients, the agent with which the patient is contaminated, and the quantity of the contaminant.

The integrated hospital team must be able to rapidly assess the situation and appropriately prioritize medical interventions and decontamination efforts to provide quality, lifesaving care without unnecessary risk to the patient or staff.

Exercises such as the RERO drills run by the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, provide the opportunity to not only practice necessary skills, but also improve communication and coordination with emergency managers, Fed Fire, and operational commands.

