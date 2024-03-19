Judicial Branch Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022–23 Now Available Online

The Judicial Branch’s Annual Report for fiscal year 2022-23 is now available online. This report provides an overview of the Judicial Branch and discusses the highlights and successes throughout the fiscal year.

The report and publications are produced pursuant to G.S. 7A-343(8), and are available online at NCcourts.gov. These annual publications are a collaborative effort by offices and courts throughout the Judicial Branch and made possible through project leadership from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.