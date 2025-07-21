eCourts is Now Live in 14 More North Carolina Counties

eCourts is officially live in 14 additional counties today, July 21, 2025: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caswell, Forsyth, Madison, Mitchell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties. Track 9 stretches more than 200 miles along the Tennessee and Virginia borders. This includes eFiling, Portal, and Enterprise Justice (Odyssey). eCourts is now available across 87 counties from the mountains to the coast with electronic filing and online search for court records. All remaining counties will transition to eCourts on October 13, 2025.

Now that eCourts is live, eFiling is required for attorneys for any filings (including subsequent filings in open cases) made in these 14 counties or any eCourts counties. Attorneys and individuals must register for an account to access File & Serve.

eFiling, also known as File & Serve, enables you to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. It also allows you to:

Submit court documents online to the clerk's office in eCourts counties

Pay filing fees that are automatically calculated for you when you submit filings

Get a file-stamped electronic copy upon the clerk’s acceptance

Receive filing status updates via email

Portal allows you to access court information online in eCourts counties, including:

Search case information by name, attorney, citation, and more

Search for court dates and hearings by name, attorney, case number, and more

View case information, records, and documents

Make instant online credit card transactions to pay fines and fees

Guide & File is a free online service to help users prepare court documents to file for certain case types.

Learn more about eCourts and find training and resources at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.

More Information

eCourts Training Resources and Track 9 Transition Information

eCourts Track 9 Go-Live Timeline and Transition Process Starts July 9, 2025

Digital Courts Reach More Regions Across North Carolina