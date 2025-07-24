Veteran Journalist and True Crime Author Amanda Lamb Featured on Latest Episode of All Things Judicial: Beyond the Bench

The latest episode of All Things Judicial: Beyond the Bench, the official podcast of the North Carolina Judicial Branch, features a wide-ranging conversation with Amanda Lamb, a veteran journalist, true crime author, and podcast host with more than 30 years of experience covering courts and criminal justice in North Carolina.

Best known for her long tenure as a crime reporter for WRAL-TV in Raleigh, Lamb has built a career around telling powerful stories from inside the courtroom. Her reporting has covered some of the state's most high-profile and complex criminal trials. In the episode, she reflects on what it means to witness justice unfold firsthand and the responsibilities that come with bringing those stories to the public.

“I was always fascinated by the factual components of a trial and mixing it with theater,” said Lamb on the podcast. “It's a very intense emotional situation where some people are going through the darkest hours of their lives and yet you have attorneys and the judge who are only focused on the law.”

In the interview, Lamb discusses the challenges of accurately reporting legal proceedings for a general audience, the ethical decisions reporters face inside the courtroom, and how access to judicial proceedings has changed with the rise of digital media and livestreaming. She also shares reflections on particularly memorable cases she covered and her transition from daily reporting to writing and podcasting.

Outside of television, Lamb is the author of several acclaimed true crime books and the host of the investigative podcasts Follow the Truth, What Remains, and The Killing Month August 1978. In addition, she shares about her current podcast, AGELESS: Opening Doors with Amanda Lamb.

Listeners can find All Things Judicial on all major podcast platforms.