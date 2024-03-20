New Exmark Signature Stories Video features Varner’s Lawn Service

Eric Varner of Varner's Lawn Service mowing one of the many sports fields he's contracted to maintain. As Varner's Lawn Service has grown, Eric Varner has brought in his father to help get the work done. Varner's Lawn Care handles mowing, fertilization and weed control for its clients.

Midway, KY-based lawn care service focuses on increasing efficiency and service quality

It’s really fun to show our customers that it’s not just throwing out fertilizer and praying; there’s a lot of science behind it.” — Eric Varner

Exmark has launched a new episode of its Signature Stories video series, featuring landscape maintenance professionals that are raising the bar using Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care equipment.

Signature Stories episodes offer a look inside the day-to-day operations of some of the top lawn care professionals across the country. The new video features Eric Varner of Varner’s Lawn Service in Midway, KY.

While his initial focus was maintaining residential properties, in 2018 Varner saw an opportunity to expand into sports turf market. There, he could use his Horticulture degree with an emphasis on turfgrass to take a more scientific approach to the needs of his customers.

“We go down to the level of soil testing to figure out what kind of things will really improve the turf,” Varner said. “It’s really fun to show our customers that it’s not just throwing out fertilizer and praying; there’s a lot of science behind it.”

The shift to sports turf required a significant investment in equipment, but Varner made the most of it by choosing machines with the versatility to perform more than one job. That’s why today, he chooses Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care machines for his business.

“We try to have equipment to tackle any kind of job we see from day to day,” he said. “One day we may be spraying at one-half gallon per thousand, or 22 gallons per acre, and the next we might be up to 90 gallons per acre, spraying with the same unit.

“Having the ability to do that and not having two different machines is super nice.”

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the Signature Stories video series highlights the skill, persistence and knowledge base lawn care professionals must have to run a profitable, successful business.

“All of us at Exmark and Z Turf Equipment are honored to work with many of the best landscape professionals across the country, so we see how hard they work,” Briggs said. “That’s why we’re committed to building the commercial mowers and lawn care equipment they need to do their jobs faster, with more efficiency.

“Whether it’s the next evolution of an established product, or an all-new innovation, Exmark is focused on giving our customers a competitive advantage today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts.#

