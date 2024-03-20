New Exmark Signature Stories Video features Varner’s Lawn Service

Eric Varner of Varner's Lawn Service mowing one of the many sports fields he's contracted to maintain.

Eric Varner of Varner's Lawn Service mowing one of the many sports fields he's contracted to maintain.

As Varner's Lawn Service has grown, Eric Varner has brought in his father to help get the work done.

As Varner's Lawn Service has grown, Eric Varner has brought in his father to help get the work done.

Varner's Lawn Care handles mowing and fertilization, as well as weed and pest control for its clients.

Varner's Lawn Care handles mowing, fertilization and weed control for its clients.

Midway, KY-based lawn care service focuses on increasing efficiency and service quality

It’s really fun to show our customers that it’s not just throwing out fertilizer and praying; there’s a lot of science behind it.”
— Eric Varner

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark has launched a new episode of its Signature Stories video series, featuring landscape maintenance professionals that are raising the bar using Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care equipment.

Signature Stories episodes offer a look inside the day-to-day operations of some of the top lawn care professionals across the country. The new video features Eric Varner of Varner’s Lawn Service in Midway, KY.

While his initial focus was maintaining residential properties, in 2018 Varner saw an opportunity to expand into sports turf market. There, he could use his Horticulture degree with an emphasis on turfgrass to take a more scientific approach to the needs of his customers.

“We go down to the level of soil testing to figure out what kind of things will really improve the turf,” Varner said. “It’s really fun to show our customers that it’s not just throwing out fertilizer and praying; there’s a lot of science behind it.”

The shift to sports turf required a significant investment in equipment, but Varner made the most of it by choosing machines with the versatility to perform more than one job. That’s why today, he chooses Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care machines for his business.

“We try to have equipment to tackle any kind of job we see from day to day,” he said. “One day we may be spraying at one-half gallon per thousand, or 22 gallons per acre, and the next we might be up to 90 gallons per acre, spraying with the same unit.

“Having the ability to do that and not having two different machines is super nice.”

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the Signature Stories video series highlights the skill, persistence and knowledge base lawn care professionals must have to run a profitable, successful business.

“All of us at Exmark and Z Turf Equipment are honored to work with many of the best landscape professionals across the country, so we see how hard they work,” Briggs said. “That’s why we’re committed to building the commercial mowers and lawn care equipment they need to do their jobs faster, with more efficiency.

“Whether it’s the next evolution of an established product, or an all-new innovation, Exmark is focused on giving our customers a competitive advantage today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts.#

About Backyard Life
With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Matt Gersib
Exmark
+1 402-314-2150
email us here

Exmark Signature Stories – Varner's Lawn Service

You just read:

New Exmark Signature Stories Video features Varner’s Lawn Service

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Matt Gersib
Exmark
+1 402-314-2150
Company/Organization
Exmark
415 Industrial Row
Beatrice, Nebraska, 68310
United States
+1 402-223-6300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

Exmark.com

More From This Author
New Exmark Signature Stories Video features Varner’s Lawn Service
Invite Nature In with a DIY Wood Bird Feeder from Exmark
The Bone Collector Shares Secrets of Effective Wildlife Management
View All Stories From This Author