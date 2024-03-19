Serial Entrepreneur Jason Lane Curtis Announces Solar Service
I'm excited to help homeowners to further increase the value of their investment. Solar is the way to go for government rebates and reduced energy costs.”AMERICAN FORK, UT, SAN DIEGO , March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Lane Curtis, a veteran based out of American Fork, Utah, has been in the entrepreneurial space since leaving the service. Jason always wanted to be his own boss and create multiple streams of income.
In 2023, Jason announced that he will provide solar service to qualified customers. Using BV Power to fulfill client orders, Jason will help homeowners and businesses to greatly reduce their power expenses over time and to be able to reduce dependence on power companies.
Solar power has been a great service for homeowners and businesses. It has the following advantages:
Cost Savings: Installing solar panels can significantly reduce or even eliminate monthly electricity bills, providing long-term savings on utility costs.
Renewable Energy Source: Solar power is a renewable energy source, meaning it is abundant and sustainable, unlike fossil fuels which are finite resources.
Environmentally Friendly: Solar energy production does not emit greenhouse gases or other harmful pollutants, contributing to a cleaner environment and combating climate change.
Energy Independence: By generating their own electricity, homeowners become less reliant on traditional utility providers, providing greater energy independence and security.
Low Maintenance: Solar panels require minimal maintenance, typically just occasional cleaning to ensure optimal performance. They often come with warranties lasting 25 years or more.
Property Value: Homes with solar panels tend to have higher property values and may sell more quickly than those without, providing a return on investment.
Incentives and Rebates: Many governments offer financial incentives, tax credits, and rebates to homeowners who install solar panels, making the initial investment more affordable.
Net Metering: With net metering, homeowners can sell excess electricity generated by their solar panels back to the grid, further offsetting costs or even earning credits.
Energy Security: Solar power reduces dependence on imported fuels and reduces the risk of energy supply disruptions, providing greater energy security for homeowners.
Green Energy Credits - The federal solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) offers a direct reduction in taxes owed as an incentive for installing a new solar energy system. Per the Inflation Reduction Act, the ITC is 30% of the solar system cost until 2033 (Forbes, 2024)
Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in solar technology continue to improve efficiency and decrease costs, making solar power an increasingly attractive option for homeowners or business owners wanting to take advantage of the benefits of solar.
