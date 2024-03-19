Governor Newsom Proclaims Nowrūz Day 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 19, 2024, as Nowrūz Day in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

For millions of people around the world, Nowrūz marks a new year and the beginning of spring. Observed for more than 3,000 years on the vernal equinox, many know Nowrūz, meaning “new day,” as Persian New Year.

Transcending borders and religion, Nowrūz celebrates the renewal of nature and brings family and friends together to take part in unique traditions welcoming the arrival of spring. Central to the celebration is setting the “haft-seen” table with an arrangement of seven symbolic items that start with the letter “s”: somagh (Sumac berries), senjed (dried lotus tree fruit), serkeh (vinegar), seeb (apples), samanoo (sweet pudding), sabzeh (sprouts), and sir (garlic).

Our state’s vibrant Iranian community contributes to the rich fabric of cultures foundational to California as we know it. Many Iranians living in the U.S. reside in California. Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran, with “Tehrangeles” a thriving cultural center created by Persian residents and businesses.

Let us join our friends and neighbors in the Iranian community and all the Californians of diverse backgrounds celebrating Nowrūz today, and carry forward its message of living in harmony with nature and each other.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 19, 2024, as “Nowrūz Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 19th day of March 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###