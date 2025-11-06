As Trump abandons people and the planet, Governor Newsom heads to COP30 in Brazil

California on the world stage

COP30 will take place in Belém, a city located near the mouth of the Amazon River delta in northern Brazil — often called the “gateway to the Amazon rainforest” — and ground zero for the global climate fight. California’s delegation includes the Governor, California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot, California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, California Public Utilities Commission President Alice Reynolds, California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez, and Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari.

At COP30, the Governor will highlight climate action as the defining economic opportunity of the 21st century, drawing investment in green finance, manufacturing, and technology while deepening partnerships that deliver benefits for people and the planet. Building on the Local Leaders Forum in Rio de Janeiro, he will spotlight the power of state and regional leadership — showing how subnational governments are turning global climate commitments into action. He will also speak with members of Indigenous communities and defend democracy, science, and truth in the face of climate denial and authoritarianism.

Governor Newsom will open the trip in São Paulo, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium in a fireside chat with Milken Institute CEO Rich Ditizio, speaking directly to some of the world’s leading investors and business executives about how California is proving that clean energy and innovation are creating jobs — and profit. He is also expected to meet with Brazilian officials and business leaders to deepen partnerships on clean energy, sustainable manufacturing, and economic growth in California and across the Americas.

From there, the Governor will travel to Belém, where he will join the world’s climate leaders and is expected to deliver plenary remarks, strengthen climate partnerships, and participate in fireside chats, including an event hosted by America Is All In with Christiana Figueres, the architect of the Paris Agreement. Over multiple days, he will meet with counterparts from around the world to advance joint clean energy initiatives, formalize partnerships, and elevate nature-based solutions and Indigenous leadership. The Governor will also travel further into the Amazon to meet with community stewards protecting one of Earth’s most vital ecosystems.

Delivering results for people

Governor Newsom heads to COP30 with proof that climate action works as the state’s clean energy transition cuts toxic pollution, creates good jobs, and reduces costs for families.

Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 21% since 2000 as the state’s GDP increased 81% during the same period, and while becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. With the largest climate investment in U.S. history — over $50 billion powering job growth across construction, manufacturing, transportation, and technology — green jobs now outnumber fossil fuel jobs seven to one in the Golden State.

Because of climate action, the Governor recently announced that more than 11.5 million California households automatically received refunds on their October electric bills through the California Climate Credit. And thanks to historic legislation the Governor recently signed, those refunds are anticipated to increase starting next year, with up to $60 billion going to the electric Climate Credit through 2045. California also continues to set clean energy records. The state is powered by two-thirds clean energy, the largest economy in the world to achieve this level of clean energy, and runs on 100% clean electricity for some part of the day, almost every day this year.

Governor Newsom made history as the first governor in the nation to commit to conserving 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030. Today, California is turning that promise into progress, with 26% of its lands and 21% of its coastal waters already protected to sustain ecosystems, elevate tribal stewardship, and preserve old-growth forests.