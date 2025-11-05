Governor Newsom pre-deploys emergency resources ahead of significant storm impacts in Northern California

These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of mud and debris flows, and potential flash flooding.

Local fire agencies identify when conditions in communities may require additional resources and submit requests to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials. The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System remains available for local fire officials to request additional resources during an incident if necessary.

Prepare now

Governor Gavin Newsom urges all Californians to stay alert and take proactive steps to stay safe as heavy rain and flooding potentially impact the state this week. Protect yourself and your loved ones by following these official California safety recommendations:

Prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies, water, medication, and important documents. Find a full checklist here . ​

Stay off the roads whenever possible. If travel is unavoidable, check real-time conditions and drive at reduced speeds, avoiding standing water or debris on the roadway. ​

Avoid parking under trees or power lines during high winds or heavy rain, as saturated soil can cause trees to uproot or fall unexpectedly. ​

If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized—stay back at least 30 feet and call 9-1-1 or your utility provider. ​

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with disabilities or access and functional needs, to ensure they are safe. ​

For more information on fire safety and general preparedness, visit Ready.ca.gov.