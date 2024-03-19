How Saco Middle School is Integrating Technology into Student-Driven Curriculum

(Pictured: Saco Middle School 7th grader, Keegan Wong, pilots a drone during a skill-building portion of the drone piloting club.)

This year, Saco Middle School (SMS) has three exciting student technology projects that highlight highly engaging, student-driven learning. These projects are a combination of projects funded through the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) as well as a student project submission to the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

Lyla Picard, 8th grader, shows off her drawing that was then imprinted onto cardboard using the Glowforge printer.

The Maine DOE #TeachWithTech grant enhances teaching and learning through the use of innovative technology. Saco Middle School’s grant award of $19,517.50 funded two initiatives at Saco Middle School, a laser-cutting and engraving printer to be utilized in their STEM program and an afterschool drone pilot training club. Both of these projects reflect the school’s commitment to advancing education through cutting-edge tools and a focus on engaging students in learning.

The Glowforge printer purchased for the school’s STEM lab uses laser technology to cut, engrave, and shape a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, and paper. Under the direction and initiative of STEM teacher Sam Blunda, students have been able to create intricate prototypes for design projects and produce personalized and custom items on a variety of materials.

“These printers have enabled students to bring their ideas to life, including the printing of wooden staff desk placards and Saco Schools engraved beach stones,” said Saco School Department Assistant Superintendent Meg Parkhurst. “Students have been able to recycle old materials to create functional and artistic items.”

One project included the printing of cutout pieces that could then be assembled into small toys. This served as a way to repurpose materials that may have otherwise been thrown away, such as old file folders, and also provided a gift that students were able to donate to children in the area to build.

The drone pilot training extracurricular activity run by staff members Chris Hayden and Lisa Ronco used professional drones and has provided students with a dynamic and engaging learning experience after school. Through small group sessions, students have mastered the basics of drone flight, navigated obstacle courses, honed their search and locate skills, and even tackled blind multi-directional courses using only the camera image for navigation. The acquisition of two Mavic 3 Classic drones and five Mavic 3 Mini drones has facilitated hands-on learning.

Beyond the technical skills, students are now well-versed in the requirements for FAA Remote Pilot certification for search and rescue, motion picture cinematography, and working with law enforcement.

As part of their journey to the National Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, Saco Middle School (SMS) 7th-grade students crafted this compelling video to highlight their project’s impact. Knotmarkers, conceived and executed by the inventive minds of SMS’s Maine State winning students with the guidance of Ms. Lindsay Girard, revolves around creating 100% biodegradable, sustainable, and refillable markers. This innovative solution aims to combat the staggering environmental impact of the 400 million markers discarded annually in landfills throughout the United States. The team’s commitment to utilizing locally sourced materials and an efficient production process underscores their dedication to reducing the carbon footprint.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition that challenges students in grades 6-12 to use their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills to address real-world issues in their communities and affect positive social change. Outshining their high-school competitors from across the state, SMS secured a remarkable $12,000 Samsung prize package, a video kit to assist in the national competition, and a designated Samsung Employee Mentor. The Top 10 National Finalists will be chosen by March 26, 2024, at which time the Community Choice voting will take place for the Top 3 National Winners announced on April 29, 2024.

Students share their solve for tomorrow project with Saco’s City Council.

