Crumbl Launches Game Day Catering Bundle
LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sporting events have long been cherished opportunities for friends and family to come together, enjoying delicious snacks and treats while cheering on their favorite teams. In anticipation of these festive gatherings, Crumbl is proud to announce the launch of its Game Day Catering Bundles.
The Game Day Catering Bundles are designed to enhance the fan experience, offering a customizable selection of cookies from Crumbl's newly unveiled Custom Cookie Game Day Library. With 27 frosting colors and two bases to choose from, customers can tailor their orders to perfectly match their team's colors and their personal preferences.
“As avid supporters of sportsmanship and a little healthy competition, we're thrilled to introduce our Game Day Catering Bundles,” said Rhonda Bromley, VP of Public Relations at Crumbl. “Whether you're hosting a viewing party at home or gathering with friends at the stadium, our customizable cookie options ensure that every fan can enjoy a sweet treat that reflects their team spirit.”
Customers may check their local store or the Crumbl App for Game Day cookie availability. Once available, the Game Day Catering Bundle will remain an ongoing offering, providing fans with a reliable source of delicious treats for every game day celebration. For more information about Crumbl's Game Day Catering Bundles or to place an order, visit crumblcookies.com/catering.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
