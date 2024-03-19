Costs for Hosting Fire Evacuees May be Reimbursed

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office may reimburse individuals for some costs incurred for hosting fire evacuees between April 6, 2022, and November 14, 2022. Compensation for hosting fire evacuees is separate than compensation provided to evacuees for their evacuation. The host’s compensation does not impact an evacuee’s ability to file for evacuation compensation.

The evacuee’s residence must have been unlivable or inaccessible due to mandatory evacuation orders, blocked access, fire and smoke damage, flood damage, or utility outages.

Examples of costs associated with hosting evacuees include food, utilities, increased mileage or gas used for transporting evacuees, toiletries, clothing, mattresses, linens, pet food, and other supplies. These costs apply from the day evacuees moved into a host home, until they found other housing or returned to their home, as long as that was before November 14, 2022.

Hosts are encouraged to meet with a Claims Office Navigator to complete a worksheet and provide details such as the name, age, and gender of each evacuee, dates evacuees were hosted, and any additional expenses. The information provided will be applied to the Claims Office’s standard rate calculator to calculate the available compensation. The standard rate calculator reduces the amount of documentation needed to seek reimbursement. If the host spent more money than determined by the standard rate calculator, they may submit documentation for actual costs.

The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. More than $455 million in payments have been approved. FEMA is only permitted to pay claims that have a signed Proof of Loss form and supporting documentation. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. Follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/ and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements.