Third Wave Digital Unveils Brand New Website
Third Wave Digital, a full-service creative agency, is thrilled to announce the release of their new sleek and updated website.MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly launched website showcases Third Wave Digital’s expertise in innovation to clients.
The objective was to create a stylish, contemporary website, maintaining user-friendliness. The comprehensive range of tools and services is readily available on the redesigned homepage. Strategically incorporated visual elements captivate users, ensuring engagement without overwhelming textual content.
The new Work page highlights a diverse creative and web portfolio of acclaimed services. From compelling video production to sophisticated web design, it showcases Third Wave Digital’s expertise in captivating audiences. Explore immersive virtual tours and cutting-edge 2D-3D animation. A recent award recognizes outstanding website design for the Brick Industry Association, reaffirming TWD's commitment to excellence.
The recently launched website is powered by a state-of-the-art Content Management System (CMS). Unlike generic web design platforms, TWD's CMS enables meticulous crafting of each website, tailored to perfection for clients. The approach extends beyond web design, offering exclusive plugins and custom tools to address diverse web needs. An example is the custom portfolio tile manager and showcase featured on the website. Additionally, comprehensive CMS training is provided for teams, along with a dedicated support ticketing system for prompt assistance.
About Third Wave Digital
For over 25 years, Third Wave Digital has provided communication excellence to clients through digital and traditional marketing and advertising services. Headquartered in Macon, Georgia, Third Wave Digital serves clients across the United States. Services include website design & development, hosting, technical support, digital marketing, traditional advertising, video production, drone operations, and animation. For more information, contact Third Wave Digital at 1-888-578-7865 or visit www.thirdwavedigital.com
Carla Cicero
Third Wave Digital
+1 478-750-7136
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
TWD Website Launch Video