Law Enforcement Gains New Weapon Against Fires during “Riot Season” with Komodo 911 Tactical Emergency Fire Suppression

MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The professionals who have committed their lives to protecting us are turning to Komodo's groundbreaking solution: the 'Tactical K-911 Emergency Fire Suppression' spray as a portable, effective, personal fire suppression and firefighting tool.

Komodo Fire Systems, renowned for pioneering environmentally safe fire prevention technologies, unveils ‘KOMODO 911 Tactical’ as the premier Professional Grade, non-toxic emergency fire suppressant. Carried in a portable holster, this innovation equips Law Enforcement and Military personnel with unparalleled portable security. Designed for swift accessibility, the spray can be carried in one, or multiple, "molle" pouches, ensuring rapid response in critical situations.

Embracing proactive protection, a Local Law Enforcement Client, upon securing K-911 Tactical for his entire team, emphasized the imperative of "bolstering (his) unit during potential riot breakouts ahead." As tensions might escalate, the officer's proactive measure underscores the pivotal role of advanced technology in safeguarding lives and infrastructure.

‘K-911 Tactical’ boasts a plant-based, sustainable, and environmentally safe suppression technology that is 20X more effective than water at extinguishing fires. This technology is derived from USDA and US Forestry-certified products used to battle large-scale wildfires.

"In 2024, our heroes deserve more than antiquated advice to 'Stop, Drop, and Roll,” says Shawn Sahbari President, and CEO of Komodo. “K-911 Tactical empowers riot police, SWAT teams, and other frontline responders with a game-changing 'single shot' device capable of snuffing out small fire ignitions within seconds."

Global and regional conflicts as well as political unrest pose unprecedented challenges. Komodo Fire Systems stands firm in its commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine safety. With ‘Komodo 911 Tactical’, a new era of just-in-time fire suppression technology emerges, setting the new standard for unparalleled protection in the face of fire devastation.

About Komodo Fire Systems, Inc.

Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California. Komodo maintains an unrelenting commitment to the environment, health, and safety of people, plants, pets, and aquatic life. A pioneer in safe, non-toxic, plant-based firefighting technology, Komodo manufactures professional-grade fire prevention and suppression technology, certified by US Forestry, USDA, and Cal Fire Marshall. Komodo’s mission is to provide firefighters with the best, most effective firefighting technology in the world.

