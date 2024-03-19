Submit Release
Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $893 Million

Powerball grows to est. $687 million; Mississippi Match 5 up to est. $54,000

JACKSON, MISS. – As the excitement continues to grow over big jackpots, the Mega Millions® group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $893 million in advance of the drawing tonight, Tuesday, March 19.

The estimated cash value for the drawing tonight is $421.4 million. This will be the 29th drawing in the current jackpot run and the 6th largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot was last hit Dec. 8 for $394 million.

The Powerball®jackpot for Wednesday, March 20, is an estimated $687 million, with an estimated cash value of $327.3 million. This is the fourth time both advertised jackpots have surpassed $500 million simultaneously. The other times occurred in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $54,000.

