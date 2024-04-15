Fighting Child Exploitation: Kanopy Brings Acclaimed Documentary to Public and Academic Libraries
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move towards addressing the critical issue of child trafficking, Kanopy, a top-tier educational streaming platform for public and academic libraries, has acquired the award-winning documentary "California's Forgotten Children." Produced by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Melody C. Miller, the documentary has garnered acclaim for its powerful portrayal of survivors, activists, and law enforcement in the relentless battle against commercial sexual exploitation.
Within the first week of its release, "California's Forgotten Children" swiftly rose to become one of the top-five most-watched films on New Day Films, an esteemed distributor of social issue films with over 50 years of dedicated service.
This compelling documentary, now available on Kanopy, is a "MUST WATCH" for audiences interested in understanding and contributing to the fight against child trafficking. Public and academic libraries affiliated with Kanopy are offering free access to this impactful film, encouraging viewers to visit their local libraries and universities for a powerful cinematic experience that delves into the triumphs of survivors and the unwavering commitment to justice.
The documentary has received the prestigious Editors Choice from the Video Librarian, with the following commendation by K.J. Genualdo:
“California's Forgotten Children is a poignant documentary resource that intimately explores the triumphs of survivors, activists, and law enforcement in the fight against commercial sexual exploitation; it is a compelling narrative that not only informs but deeply resonates, offering a concise yet impactful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the unwavering commitment to justice. Though the subject matter is dark and often disturbing, Miller's direction captures the essence of resilience, advocacy, and hope in the face of adversity, making this documentary a must-watch for those seeking insight into the fight against child exploitation."
Kanopy continues to be a leader in providing educational content to libraries, emphasizing its commitment to fostering awareness and understanding of crucial social issues. "California's Forgotten Children" adds to Kanopy's diverse catalog of films that inspire thought, discussion, and positive action.
To watch the film on Kanopy visit:
https://www.kanopy.com/product/california-s-forgotten-children
For further information about the film please visit:
www.californiasforgottenchildren.com
Read the review on Video Librarian:
https://videolibrarian.com/reviews/documentary/california-s-forgotten-children/
California's Forgotten Children
Official Trailer