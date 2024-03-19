Submit Release
Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Takes a Stand for Child Safety in Schools with New Day Films

California's Forgotten Children documentary joins New Day Films

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Day Films, a pioneer in providing impactful documentaries to educators, community groups, public libraries, and institutions, proudly announces the collaboration with Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Melody C. Miller. Known for her commitment to social issues, Miller joins New Day Films in advocating for child safety in schools with her documentary, California’s Forgotten Children.

With a focus on telling the compelling stories of resilient individuals facing challenging circumstances, Melody C. Miller has directed and produced two award-winning feature documentaries that have left a meaningful impact. Among her notable works is "California's Forgotten Children," an influential documentary that sheds light on the critical issue of child sex trafficking. The film showcases the lives of survivors who overcame commercial sexual exploitation as children, emphasizing their dedication to ensuring no child is forgotten.

An award-winning feature documentary, the film has been utilized to train international staff to protect at-risk individuals and provide employment opportunities for survivor leaders. The film was honored at the United States Senate, the United State of Women's Summit, and the United Nations Association USA encouraging policymakers to create and implement laws and policies to combat trafficking. Miller has collaborated with schools, communities, governments, health services, and more, contributing to the creation of a trauma-informed guidebook accompanying the film. This guidebook has played a crucial role in supporting victims through crisis centers and police departments, as well as fundraising for safe-homes, and direct services.

Director Melody C. Miller will share her insights and experiences at the "Reframe and Refresh: The Power of Advocacy in Film" online discussion series on Thursday, March 28th, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT / 11:00 am PT. Hosted by New Day Films, this series provides a platform for educators, librarians, and filmmakers to engage in refreshing conversations that reframe perspectives. New Day Films has been a leader in distributing social issue films for over 50 years, serving the educational markets. She will be joined by Maggie Burnette Stogner, director of Upstream Downriver, and Dr. Angela J. Aguayo, Associate Professor of Media & Cinema Studies; Acting Director of the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The conversation will be moderated by Chithra Jeyaram, director of Foreign Puzzle.

Emmy-Award winning documentary filmmaker Melody C. Miller is set to captivate audiences with her documentary, "California's Forgotten Children," as New Day Films continues to champion advocacy for ending child trafficking in schools and communities.

Register for the event: https://tinyurl.com/Reframe328

For more information about the film, visit https://www.californiasforgottenchildren.com/

Link to New Day Films: https://www.newday.com/films/californias-forgotten-children

California's Forgotten Children
Official Trailer

