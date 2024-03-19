AACUC Announces 2024 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients

Sandra DeVoe Bland, SRP Federal Credit Union Board Chairman Dan Berger. Retired NAFCU President/CEO

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) names retired NAFCU President/CEO Dan Berger and SRP Federal Credit Union Board Chairman Sandra DeVoe Bland as its 2024 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

The Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes excellence in supporting the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People,” providing significant assistance to credit unions in need and building the capacity of credit unions, including infrastructure, growth, legislative, regulatory, image and/or service delivery. The award is named after Pete Crear, long-time AACUC member and retired and past President/CEO of the World Council of Credit Unions, Inc. for pioneering significant advancements in the credit union ecosystem.

“This is the second time we’ve honored two recipients in the same year,” said Renée Sattiewhite, President/CEO of AACUC regarding the biennial award. “Both Dan and Sandra are the epitome of what a lifetime of selfless service, commitment to the highest values and advancing opportunities for multiple, diverse communities look like.”

Dan Berger is the retired CEO of the National Association of Federally Insured-Credit Unions (NAFCU), now America’s Credit Unions after merging with the Credit Union National Association. Mr. Berger is currently a Strategic Advisor to Curql, a fintech fund for credit unions and community financial institutions. He has over 30 years of executive management, leadership and government affairs experience. Mr. Berger was instrumental in helping turn NAFCU into the premiere advocate for the credit union industry and was recognized as one of Washington, D.C.’s top lobbyists for 18 consecutive years by The Hill Newspaper. He proudly oversaw the continued support of AACUC, NAACP and UNCF as well as personally endowed a scholarship at Florida State University for first generation students. He serves on the board of several conservation and education organizations. Mr. Berger holds a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Florida State University.

Sandra DeVoe Bland, a distinguished professional with over 35 years of leadership, management, engineering, and technical experience at the Savannah River Site (SRS), is the first female and African American Chair of SRP Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a master's degree in project management from Keller Graduate School of Management. She has over 27 years of SRP FCU board experience, mastering governance and consultative leadership utilizing strategic thought to execute her duties. She is employed by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the Management and Operations Contractor for SRS. Sandra is also the founder of S. J. DEVOE & Associates. As SRP FCU Board Chairman, Ms. DeVoe Bland has contributed to and ensured the financial safety and soundness of SRP. She has led the Board through rapid growth, the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and leadership transitions. This is evidenced by SRP’s stellar performance trend and delivery of solid results. Focusing on setting strategic direction and amplifying members’ voices, Ms. DeVoe Bland embodies servant leadership, reinforcing SRP’s commitment to its membership, communities, and “people helping people.”

“Dan is someone I’ve respected and admired for many years and have directly benefited from his leadership during his impeccable tenure with NAFCU,” said Ty Muse, 2022 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and President/CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union. “As a board member for AACUC, it’s quite evident the history and influence of SRP FCU’s involvement with AACUC having 3 Founding Members of our organization, Sandra has carried the torch for AACUC, help shaping it into the powerhouse organization that it is today in addition to being the first African American to Chair the Board of Directors at credit union, SRP FCU. On behalf of the AACUC Board of Directors, I extend our sincerest congratulations and personally welcome them into this elite legion of leaders.”

Berger and DeVoe Bland will be presented with the award at the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Luncheon during the CU Leadership Convention, presented in partnership with the AACUC in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 31, 2024. TruStage is the Title Sponsor for the Award Luncheon.

Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award History

This prestigious award is presented biennially to recognize a credit union professional or volunteer whose career best embodies the African-American Credit Union Coalition’s mission to increase the strength of the global credit union community. Sustained excellence is a hallmark of the recipients. The recipient has demonstrated support for the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People,” organized and/or provided significant assistance to credit unions in need, and constructively impacted the infrastructure, growth, legislative, regulatory, image and/or service delivery capacity of the Credit Union Movement.

In August 2003, Pete Crear was the second person to receive the AACUC Lifetime Achievement Award and was further honored by having the award named after him and a college scholarship established in his name. Crear is retired and the past President and Chief Executive Officer of The World Council of Credit Unions, Inc. (WOCCU). Crear is considered a credit union pioneer.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. A recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.aacuc.org or on social media at Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, X.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.