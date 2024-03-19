Expert Career Coach Dr. Twanna Carter to Host Live Session on Navigating Layoffs and Career Transitions
Navigating Layoffs and Career Transitions
Facing a layoff can be daunting, but it's also an opportunity to reassess your career goals and pursue a path that truly aligns with your passions and values.”BOWIE, MD, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the job market continues to evolve, renowned career coach Dr. Twanna Carter, PhD, ICF PCC, is set to host a live session titled ‘Blindsided by a Layoff? Here’s What You Should Do First’ on March 20, 2024. The session will offer invaluable insights and strategies for professionals facing unexpected job loss and seeking to navigate the challenging waters of career transitions.
In this engaging and informative live session, Dr. Carter will delve into the crucial steps individuals should take immediately after a layoff. Drawing from her extensive expertise in career coaching, she will provide practical advice on how to cope with the emotional impact of job loss, assess one's career goals, and create a strategic plan for moving forward.
Dr. Carter's session aims to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to turn a layoff into an opportunity for growth and advancement. By focusing on proactive strategies and positive mindset shifts, she will guide participants towards finding new career opportunities that align with their skills, passions, and aspirations.
Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how to:
Navigate the initial shock and emotions of a layoff
Assess their skills, strengths, and career goals
Update their resume and online presence to attract potential employers
Network effectively and tap into hidden job markets
Stay motivated and resilient throughout the job search process
Dr. Twanna Carter is a leading expert in career coaching for mid to senior-level professionals, with a focus on empowering Black women to find fulfilling careers and achieve work-life balance. Her compassionate approach, coupled with her deep understanding of the challenges faced by professionals in today's competitive job market, has earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor and mentor.
The live session ‘Blindsided by a Layoff? Here’s What You Should Do First’ will take place on Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching Youtube channel, March 20, 2024 at 8:35pm EST. Participants can also join the event on Dr. Carter's LinkedIn page.
About Dr. Twanna Carter, PhD, ICF PCC
Dr. Twanna Carter is a highly sought-after career coach, NGH certified hypnotherapist, and certified resilience coach based in Bowie, MD. With over 20 years of experience, she specializes in helping stressed, busy professional Black women find happiness and fulfillment in better jobs. Dr. Carter is also the author of Melaninated Magic: 180 Affirmations to Nurture Your Soul and Unleash Your Black Girl Joy, where she shares empowering affirmations and strategies for personal growth and resilience.
