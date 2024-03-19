Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meeting

March 19, 2024

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on March 28th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals, sanitation reports, CE approval requests, a review of general inquiries submitted to the Board, and a presentation by the AAVSB ViVA database exchange program. For more information, please contact the Board’s Executive Director, Nathaniel Boan, at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.