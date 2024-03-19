JARC Florida Hosts 38th Annual Gala at Boca West Country Club
Event Raised More Than $650,000 for Organization While Celebrating 38 Years of Helping Extraordinary Individuals Lead Ordinary Lives
The 2024 Gala Dinner was a huge success. It is always a highlight of the year to come together and celebrate.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 38th Annual Gala on March 3rd at the Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton. The event raised over $650,000 for JARC FL and its essential programs and services, including the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone Adult Day Training Program, The Selma & Irving Ettenberg Foundation Community Works and ADAPT (Adults Aging in Place Together).
This year’s event featured the inaugural Lynne & Howard Halpern Award for Champions of Special Needs, which was presented to Toby and Leon Cooperman. Harriet Levine, a volunteer in JARC’s library and JARC pal, won Volunteer of the Year from the organization. She is also currently creating a newsletter with JARC clients. Lynne Halpern and Naomi & Richard Steinberg served as gala chairs while entertainer Sam Simon returned for his seventh year as the master of ceremonies. The event featured a silent auction, co-chaired by Judy Rosen and Ronni Sommer, and a raffle, which was sponsored by Elizabeth & Peter Levine
"The 2024 Gala Dinner was a huge success. It is always a highlight of the year to come together and celebrate JARC clients, their families, our staff, generous donors and volunteers, and of course those partners that make it all possible," said Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer of JARC Florida.
Sponsors of the 38th annual event included Charmed Life Home Care, The Pargh Foundation, Marcia & Barry Kaufman, Jeff & Jill Tompkins Ellen & Eric Gechter, The Boca Raton Observer and Debbie & Roy Weisman, Karen & John Gardner, Peter & Elizabeth Levine, Parkshore Pharmacon, Caryn J. Clayman, Lynne & Howard Halpern, and Publix Charities.
JARC’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. The nonprofit currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. It also offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities.
Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.
