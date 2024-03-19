Village of Pinecrest Announces "Happy Pinecrest People Initiative" in Partnership with the World Happiness Foundation
In a move to foster community well-being and happiness as we celebrate International Day of Happiness around the world
It is remarkable to see the Village of Pinecrest embracing the values of happiness and well-being and putting them at the core of the city management - a testament of wisdom and care.”PINECREST, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to foster community well-being and happiness, the Village of Pinecrest is proud to announce the launch of the Happy Pinecrest People Initiative (HaPPI), a year-long pilot program developed in partnership with the World Happiness Foundation.
— Luis Gallardo. Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation
This initiative aligns with Pinecrest’s mission to enhance the quality of life for its residents. The Village strives to become a “City of Happiness,” reinforcing its reputation as the best neighborhood in Miami according to a recent Niche study.
"In Pinecrest, we believe that happiness is more than a feeling—it's a commitment to fostering a community where everyone can thrive,” said Mayor Joseph Corradino. “With the Happy Pinecrest People Initiative, we are taking a bold step forward to not only understand what happiness means to our residents but to actively enhance it through meaningful programs and initiatives. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the World Happiness Foundation and invite all our residents to join us in shaping a brighter, happier future for Pinecrest."
The HaPPI kicks off with a series of focus groups that have already generated valuable insights into the community’s perceptions of happiness and well-being. These discussions are part of a comprehensive approach to developing a strategic plan aimed at identifying and implementing actionable strategies to improve residents' quality of life.
Key aspects of the HaPPI initiative include:
● Engaging the community through focus groups to influence Pinecrest's strategic planning.
● Partnering with the World Happiness Foundation to leverage expertise in enhancing community well-being.
● Conducting a survey to quantify happiness levels and identify opportunities for quality-of-life improvements.
● Evaluating the initiative's success through future surveys and community feedback.
Funded by the Village's general operating budget, this $50,000 pilot project is a testament to Pinecrest's commitment to building a thriving and engaged community. The initiative reflects the understanding that prioritizing well-being is not just ethical but strategic, leading to improved health outcomes, economic growth, and stronger community bonds.
"As we celebrate International Day of Happiness, March 20th, it is remarkable to see the Village of Pinecrest embracing the values of happiness and well-being and putting them at the core of the city management - a testament of wisdom and care towards the best quality of life for all residents,” said Luis Gallardo, president of the World Happiness Foundation.
Residents are encouraged to stay engaged and look forward to future civic engagement opportunities as Pinecrest integrates well-being and happiness into every aspect of community life.
For more information about the Happy Pinecrest People Initiative and how to get involved, please visit www.pinecrest-fl.gov/HAPPI.
About the World Happiness Foundation
The World Happiness Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to building the capabilities of individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to accelerate progress toward enhancing happiness and well-being for all people. Learn more about the World Happiness Foundation at https://worldhappiness.foundation/who-we-are/
Join a community of Chief Well-Being Officers co-creating happytalism here: https://www.worldhappiness.academy/courses/Chief-Mental-and-Physical-Wellbeing-Officer
About the Village of Pinecrest
The Village of Pinecrest, a picturesque suburban community nestled in Miami-Dade County, is a designated Tree City USA and is renowned for its low crime rate, comprehensive municipal services, exemplary schools, vibrant community center, extensive parks and recreation programs, and historic Pinecrest Gardens. Earning a proud position atop Niche's list of the 25 best places to live in South Florida, Pinecrest is home to approximately 18,500 residents who enjoy a high-quality life amidst its lush, scenic neighborhoods. Since its incorporation in 1996, the Village, operating under the Council-Manager form of government, has displayed a steadfast commitment to fostering a thriving, dynamic community. For additional information, please visit www.pinecrest-fl.gov. #pinecresting
# # #
Paul Hamilton
World Happiness Foundation
+1 347-606-5317
email us here