SPRING IS HERE. NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR SEVERE WEATHER.

3/19/2024

Spring is officially here.

In addition to warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and lots of allergies to contend with, we Alabamians can almost always count on the threat of severe weather arriving in the spring.

Now is the time to think about how to prepare before the storms arrive.

Here are some tips from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to you get ready for severe weather season.

Create a Home Inventory

To make the claims process easier, create a home inventory of your belongings. Include identifying information about your possessions (brand name, price, purchase date, model, serial number and receipts) and take photos. You'll find a link to the NAIC Home Inventory app by clicking here.

If you don't have time to create a full list of the items in your home, consider videotaping and/or taking photographs in every room. The more detail you include, the easier it will be for your insurer to evaluate your loss. When making your list, open drawers and closets and don't forget to document what's in your basement, garage and storage buildings.

Collect Your Insurance Information

Before a storm hits, review your insurance policies. Make sure you know what is and is not covered. If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.

Store electronic copies of your insurance policies with your home inventory and keep paper files in a safety deposit box. Make sure to have a copy of your policy declarations page listing all of your coverages, as well as your insurance cards.

Collect the 24-hour contact information for your insurance agent and insurer and enter it as a contact on your smartphone. Make a list that includes your policy numbers, insurer and insurance agent's phone numbers, website addresses and mailing addresses. Also, check to see if the company or agent has an emergency information hotline. It is a good idea to store this information, along with your home inventory, in a waterproof, fireproof box or safe. If you evacuate your home, take this information with you.

Note: Flood damage is generally not covered by a standard homeowners or renter's insurance policy. If you have a separate flood insurance policy, remember to include a copy of the policy and the contact details for the insurer on your list. For more information about purchasing a flood policy for your home, visit www.floodsmart.gov.

Flooding is a covered event in most auto insurance policies.

Prepare Your Home and Seek Shelter

To help lessen the damage caused by a storm, take stock of your home. Clear your yard of debris that could become projectiles in high winds, and trim dead or overhanging branches from trees surrounding your home. Ensure the roof sheathing is properly secured. Fasten end gables to the roof. Latch doors and garage doors properly. Secure shutters and outdoor furniture.

For personal safety, identify the nearest storm shelter and have an emergency or evacuation plan for your family. Practice your evacuation plan, making sure everyone knows where emergency supplies are stored. Have a storm survival kit that includes bottled water, a first-aid kit, flashlights, a battery-operated radio, at least three days of nonperishable food items, blankets, clothing, prescription drugs, eyeglasses and personal hygiene supplies.

If you must evacuate your home, turn off all utilities and disconnect appliances, reducing the chance of additional damage and electrical shock when utilities are restored.

For more tips on how to prepare, visit the Red Cross emergency preparedness site.



