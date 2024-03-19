Plant native this spring with MDC and Grow Native!

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Runge Conservation Nature Center invite the public to the Grow Native! Plant Sale March 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Using native plants in landscaping is a simple way to beautify your property while benefiting pollinators, songbirds, and other wildlife. Native plants are easy to care for, and there is a native tree, shrub, vine, or other plant for nearly every situation.

Shoppers will be able to purchase native plants from each vendor, and volunteers will be available to help load plants into vehicles for any buyers that may need assistance. Some vendors will accept cash, check, or credit card while others will only accept cash or check. Free native literature will be available along with garden signs and books for sale.

Learn about preordering from select vendors at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4X7. Registration for this event is not required. Questions about this event can be sent to Austin Lambert at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov.