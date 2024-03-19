Concora & ArmorCore: Streamlining Specifications for Safer Buildings
ArmorCore selects Concora Spec to power their new ArmorCore Resource Center,ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, a key player in providing digital solutions designed specifically for the building materials industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with ArmorCore by Waco Composites, the premier manufacturer of bullet-resistant fiberglass panels in the United States. This partnership is poised to transform the way ArmorCore’s life-saving products are specified and selected by design and construction professionals.
ArmorCore's commitment to producing the highest quality bullet-resistant panels is evident in their meticulous selection of materials, skilled craftsmanship, and adherence to superior manufacturing processes. Recognizing that lives depend on the integrity of their products, ArmorCore has established itself as a leader in safety and security solutions, providing unparalleled protection in various applications ranging from financial institutions to government buildings.
The collaboration brings forward a new digital experience for ArmorCore customers, The ArmorCore Resource Center powered by Concora Spec. This digital experience revolutionizes how ArmorCore's bullet-resistant fiberglass panels are accessed, compared, and specified, catering to the dynamic requirements of modern construction projects. Alongside the Concora Spec platform, the integration of the Submittals extension significantly enhances efficiency by reducing the time required to compile a submittal packet to mere minutes. These innovative features streamlines an essential part of the specification process, offering specifiers a valuable tool that saves time and accelerates project timelines.
Speaking on the significance of this partnership, Warren Hampton, Senior Sales Executive at ArmorCore, expressed the enthusiasm from ArmorCore about the partnership. “Our team at ArmorCore is excited to partner with Concora Spec to modernize our digital workspace and create a user-friendly experience for our customers and the AEC community. For more than 27 years we have been committed to manufacturing the highest quality ballistic resistant panels on the market and streamlining the specification process is part of our ongoing efforts to continually improve our customer experience.”
Echoing ArmorCore's dedication to customer service, Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora, highlights the alignment of both companies' values: "Aligning with ArmorCore's unwavering commitment to customer service, our collaboration leverages digital innovation to streamline the process of specifying bullet-resistant panels. This synergy ensures that every step, from discovery to final selection, reflects our joint dedication to excellence and user satisfaction."
By combining ArmorCore's engineering excellence in bullet-resistant technology with Concora's innovative platform, this partnership not only aims to elevate ArmorCore’s presence in the digital realm but also simplifies the selection process for those specifying building products. This initiative marks a significant step forward in making critical safety solutions more discoverable and accessible, ultimately contributing to the vital safety installments for end users of ArmorCore products.
About ArmorCore:
Since 1996, ArmorCore by Waco Composites has operated with one sole purpose: producing the highest quality fiberglass ballistic-resistant panels, with the best and most efficient processes in the industry, while providing superior customer service. ArmorCore specializes in developing advanced ballistic-resistant panels designed to provide superior protection against a variety of threats, including bullets, explosives, and forced entry attempts. ArmorCore panels are available in a variety of configurations to suit different security applications. Whether used in building construction, vehicle armoring, or storm enclosures, these panels can be customized to meet the specific requirements of each project.
Overall, ArmorCore by Waco Composites offers ballistic protection solutions characterized by superior performance, reliability, and versatility. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ArmorCore continues to be at the forefront of the protective materials industry.
Learn more about ArmorCore at https://www.armorcore.com/
About Concora:
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial design professionals (architects, engineers, and contractors).
Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com.
Joe Kaziow
Concora
