Kobi Co. Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Downtown Minneapolis Studio
Kobi Co., the luxury candle company blending scent, sound, and self-care, is excited to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary at its Downtown Minneapolis studio. Founded in 2020 by then 17 year old Kobi Gregory, Kobi Co. has become a beloved destination for those seeking to purchase or make luxurious candles with curated playlists to enhance their self-care routines.
Reflecting on the milestone, Co-founder Kobi Gregory shared her excitement, stating, "We can't believe it's already been a year! We've really enjoyed getting to know our customers in our own space. We've enjoyed being a part of the resurgence of Downtown Minneapolis, creating a vibe where our customers can shop and lounge in a chill atmosphere. We were dubbed “The Happiest Place in Downtown Minneapolis (by the Star Tribune) for a reason!"
The celebration will extend throughout the weekend April 5-7, offering a range of activities designed to pamper and delight guests. From wellness-centered workshops to candle-making sessions, attendees can expect a festive atmosphere brimming with refreshments and relaxation. Kobi Co. invites everyone to join in the festivities and experience firsthand the unique blend of luxury candles and curated playlists that define the brand.
Kobi Co. sits at the intersection of scent, sound, and self-care, offering hand-poured luxury candles paired with curated playlists to elevate the senses and promote well-being. As a mother-daughter duo, Kobi and her mother, Tasha Harris, are passionate about making self-care accessible to all.
The journey of Kobi Co. began in 2020 when then 17-year-old Kobi turned to candle-making as a form of self-care during the stresses of distance learning amidst the pandemic. Recognizing the potential of Kobi's venture, Tasha, affectionately known as the "mommager in chief," brought her wealth of experience from nearly two decades in corporate finance to help steer the company towards success.
Recently, Tasha Harris graduated from the prestigious Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women - Black in Business accelerator program, where she gained invaluable insights to propel Kobi Co. to new heights. Additionally, Kobi Co.'s products were featured in the inaugural season of "Unprisioned," a series set in Minneapolis and starring Kerry Washington.
As part of their commitment to social responsibility, Kobi Co. allocates a portion of its profits to fund an annual scholarship for young BIPOC women, reflecting their dedication to empowering the next generation.
Join Kobi Co. as they celebrate this significant milestone and continue their mission to inspire self-care and positivity in the community.
For more information about Kobi Co. and the anniversary celebration, please visit lovekobico.com or contact Evelina Vang at Hello@lovekobico.com or 612-388-4463.
About Kobi Co.
Kobi Co. is a candle company founded in 2020 by Kobi Gregory, offering hand-poured luxury candles paired with curated playlists to promote relaxation and self-care. Situated at the intersection of scent, sound, and self-care, Kobi Co. is dedicated to providing customers with experiences that help them be their best selves. Led by a mother-daughter duo, Kobi Co. is committed to giving back to the community through initiatives such as annual scholarships for young BIPOC women.
