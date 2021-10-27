MINNEAPOLIS TEEN ENTEPRENUER LAUNCHES SCHOLARSHIP FOR YOUNG BIPOC WOMEN
Kobi Co. logo
Candles with curated playlist fund high hopesMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – In October 2021 , Kobi Co. launched their Inaugural, annual scholarship fund for young BIPOC women.
This scholarship was created in response to a growing need for education financial support for black and brown women seeking higher education or seeking skills to improve their station in life. Kobi. Co is committed to furthering the education and excellence of BIPOC women. We are proud to launch our first annual scholarship! From now until October 20, 5% of our proceeds will go towards a scholarship for one lucky student. Whether they're pursuing an education at an accredited university, trade school, or taking online courses.
How to enter:
* Post a 30-second story or feed post on Instagram telling us how scents, sounds, and self-care have helped you through your education OR post a 30-second story or feed post on Instagram nominating a friend who inspires you to be your best self.
*Tag @lovekobico (account must be public)
*Tag 3 friends in our comments who inspire you to be your best self
*Follow @lovekobico on Instagram
Founded in 2020, Kobi Co. is a 100% Black woman-owned candle and wellness business created by and for people who love self-care. Named after our 18-year-old founder and recent DeLasalle High school graduate, Kobi Co. is the ultimate intersection of scent, sound and self-care, Kobi Co.’s purpose is to promote taking care of others by taking care of yourself. Providing environmentally conscious products, and candles that come with a curated playlist that help you set the vibe. One of Kobi Co’s repeat customers, “Kobi Co. candles are the epitome of relaxation." "I love to burn my candle with intention, sending positive vibes to my loved ones, or thinking of nothing at all which is my favorite form of self-care." - Stacy Weidner.
Where to find Kobi Co. products:
On November 18, 2021 you will be able to find Kobi Co. and many other talented small business owners at the newly remodeled Dayton’s project. The Departments at Dayton’s. The building and the maker’s market will open to the public on November 18, 2021, after undergoing a $350 million historic redevelopment. “We cannot wait to welcome local retail back to 700 Nicollet. What an exciting project. “The makers in The Departments at Dayton’s have captured the essence of this building and the imagination of Minnesota,” Mich Berthiaume, the curator of The Departments at Dayton’s remarked. “We have a truly exceptional set of local vendors who will bring the project to life and serve as an incubator for small retailers and brands who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.” The Departments at Dayton’s is the newest addition to The Dayton’s Project, a landmark historic restoration development in downtown Minneapolis. The Dayton’s Project offers 1.2 million square feet of Minneapolis history transformed for modern city life. Global professional services firm, Ernst & Young Global Limited, signed a 30,000 SF lease at The Dayton’s Project earlier this year.
Kobi Co. products can also be found at Patina Stores, Electric Fetus and Serge + Jane boutique.
Contact information: Tasha Harris, Kobi Co. Co-Founder & C.O.O. Hello@lovekobico.com
Kobi Gregory is the Founder and CEO of Kobi Co. To learn more, visit LoveKobiCo.com or @Lovekobico on social media. About Kobi Co.: Kobi Co. is a candle and wellness brand created by and for people who love self-care.
