Navenio to Host Webinar on Sustainable Hospital Process Change
Featuring Susan Franks, President, and CEO of ASF Solutions LLC
We are delighted to have the opportunity to speak with Susan Franks, a true leader in the field of healthcare redesign.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navenio, a global leader in the delivery of Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) for hospitals and health systems, announced today the details of their latest Webinar. The Webinar, which will center around the topic of sustainable process change has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00pm CST. Registration is available here.
The Webinar is entitled “Driving Sustainable Process Improvement Through Nursing Empowerment” and will feature a discussion between Connie Moser, chief executive officer of Navenio and Susan Franks, president, and chief executive officer of ASF Solutions LLC. ASF supports healthcare redesign by focusing on population health management and operational strategies to optimize the triple aim approach: better outcomes, better patient experience and improved cost. Susan is a professional nurse who is an expert in operational advancement in the areas of population health, RCM, care management and quality improvement and brings a wealth of knowledge to this important discussion.
Connie and Susan plan to cover an array of topics related to developing sustainable process improvement in hospitals including:
• The areas that could most benefit
• Why process changes typically fail
• The Reverse Bed Chain concept
• How light tech and real-time data is necessary to ensure sustainability
Said Connie Moser, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to speak with Susan Franks, a true leader in the field of healthcare redesign. Our hope is that discussions like these will lead to real and sustainable process improvements in hospitals that will improve the experience of hospital teams and patients, reduce costs and ultimately, lead to better outcomes.”
About Navenio
Launched in 2015 from proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, the Navenio team has grown to more than 60 people with a global footprint encompassing the UK and US. Navenio’s Real Time Location Service is smartphone-based, and through the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location service leveraging an artificial intelligence tasking engine delivering immediate actionable insight. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology, and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers 2020 Program and has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0 this year, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards. For more information visit https://navenio.com/
