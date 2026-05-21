Ascension Recovery Services Announces Douglas M. Leech as Featured Panelist at Scars to STARs Summit® 2026

Ascension Recovery Services

A global, virtual event dedicated entirely to survivors of toxic abusive relationships

Recovery is possible when treatment systems are built to address the full human experience — including trauma, mental health, and long-term support.” — Douglas M. Leech

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascension Recovery Services, a national leader in behavioral health consulting, management, and program development focused on substance use disorder, today announced that Douglas M. Leech, founder and chief executive officer of Ascension Recovery Services will participate as a featured panelist at the upcoming Scars to STARs Summit® 2026 virtual conference on Friday, May 22, 2026.Doug will join a distinguished panel discussion titled “Addiction, ACEs & the Brain: From Trauma to Recovery,” moderated by behavioral health executive Doug Tieman, chairman of the board of directors of the STAR Network Foundation, advisor to Ascension Recovery Services, and president emeritus of Caron Treatment Centers. The session will take place from 3:25 PM – 4:00 PM EST and will explore the guiding question: “How does trauma shape addiction—and what does real recovery require?”The panel will feature nationally recognized leaders in addiction treatment and behavioral health, including:• John Curtiss, CEO, The Retreat• Douglas M. Leech, Founder & CEO, Ascension Recovery Services• Dr. Aaron Ramirez, Clinical Psychologist, Ashley Addiction Treatment• Jack Britton, LPC, LADC, Vice President of Clinical Services, Turnbridge• Dr. Maggie Tipton, PsyD, Senior Director of Psychological Services, Caron Treatment CentersThe 2026 Scars to STARs Summitbrings together leading voices in behavioral health, addiction medicine, public policy, and recovery advocacy to advance conversations around healing, resilience, and systems of care. This year’s event lineup also includes keynote the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, co-founder of The Kennedy Forum.“Recovery is possible when treatment systems are built to address the full human experience — including trauma, mental health, and long-term support,” said Leech. “I’m honored to join this conversation alongside leaders who are helping shape the future of recovery care nationwide.”Doug founded Ascension Recovery Services following his own recovery journey and has become a nationally recognized leader in developing and operating comprehensive behavioral health systems across the United States. Under his leadership, Ascension RS has helped launch more than 80 substance use disorder treatment centers across 35 states and has become a leader in scalable, sustainable behavioral health program development. He is also the founder of West Virginia Sober Living, a nonprofit organization focused on recovery housing, workforce reintegration, and peer recovery support services throughout West Virginia.The Scars to STARs Summit2026 will be held virtually and is open to healthcare leaders, clinicians, recovery advocates, policymakers, and community stakeholders nationwide.About Ascension Recovery ServicesAscension Recovery Services (ARS) is a national leader in behavioral health program development and management, partnering investors, hospitals, health systems, government entities, non-profit treatment organizations and tribal lands to accelerate the creation and operation of high-impact substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health treatment programs. As the nation’s first Substance Use Disorder Management Services Organization (SUD-MSO), ARS integrates capital planning, facility design, licensure and accreditation, staffing, payer contracting, marketing, and long-term management into a single, scalable model. With more than a decade of experience and projects spanning 80 organizations across 35 states, ARS supports every level of care—including Residential Treatment Centers, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Sober Living Homes, and hospital-based treatment lines—delivering measurable clinical and financial results for its partners. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida and backed by RCap Equity Partners, ARS combines financial expertise, clinical excellence, and compassionate leadership to expand access to sustainable recovery nationwide. For more information, visit www.ascensionrs.com

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