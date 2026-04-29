State Collection Service Leads National Dialogue on Healthcare Policy, Compliance and Financial Sustainability

State Collection Service

Washington Fly-In connects industry leaders and policymakers to navigate regulatory change and revenue cycle transformation

This Fly-In is designed to move beyond awareness—equipping providers with practical strategies and trusted partnerships to confidently navigate the legislative landscape.” — Tim Haag

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State Collection Service (“State”) in partnership with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, hosted its inaugural Healthcare Fly-In meeting on April 22, 2026, bringing together multiple healthcare executives, policymakers and industry experts to examine the shifting regulatory and financial landscape affecting providers nationwide.Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on the implications of recent federal legislation—commonly referred to as OBBBA —and its potential impact on reimbursement models, provider sustainability and patient financial responsibility. As such, an in-person meeting was arranged with officials at HHS/CMS. Sessions also explored emerging trends in healthcare receivables, financial challenges faced by patients and providers, and the evolving role of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).“Healthcare providers are facing unprecedented complexity at the intersection of policy, reimbursement and patient financial responsibility,” shared Tim Haag, president and chief executive officer of State Collection Service. “This Fly-In is designed to move beyond awareness—equipping providers with practical strategies and trusted partnerships to confidently navigate the legislative landscape.”A central theme throughout the event was the future of healthcare collections, with a focus on balancing compliance, patient experience and operational efficiency amid increasing oversight.“Bringing a thoughtful group of industry leaders to Washington was a critical step forward to help lawmakers and regulators connect policy and practice,” said Leah C. Dempsey of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP. “These conversations ensure that policymakers better understand the challenges providers face—and that organizations like State are positioned to help clients navigate how to work with policymakers to achieve the best outcome for their communities.”Former U.S. Arkansas Sen. Mark Pryor provided insight into the legislative and regulatory outlook, highlighting the importance of engagement between healthcare stakeholders and policymakers. He provided insights about his firsthand work on the Affordable Care Act and state level trends impacting healthcare providers.In addition to policy insights, the participating health systems shared their most pressing concerns in today’s environment. Those concerns included margin compression, regulatory uncertainty, increased costs and patient affordability. Attendees explored how State and its partners can help alleviate these pressures through compliant, patient-centered revenue cycle solutions.State Collection Service and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck reaffirmed their shared commitment to helping healthcare organizations remain resilient by combining deep policy expertise with operational excellence.About State Collection ServiceState Collections is redefining revenue recovery for healthcare organizations—combining enterprise-scale performance with a relationship-driven, patient-first approach. As a family-owned organization serving more than 500 of the country’s largest hospitals and health systems, State delivers measurable financial results through AI-driven segmentation, personalized patient engagement, and deep operational integration within multiple EHR environments. What sets State apart is not just performance, but partnership. In an industry increasingly shaped by private equity consolidation, State remains independently owned, enabling long-term alignment, service consistency, and direct access to leadership—including a CEO who remains actively engaged with clients. By aligning advanced technology with human-centered service, State helps healthcare organizations improve cash performance while strengthening the patient experience. Visit www.statecollectionservice.com for more information.

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