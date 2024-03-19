CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON Project, in Collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, Present the TB National Interschools Singing Competition.

Early introduction of TB education to school-going children is a critical strategy for raising awareness of the disease. We are therefore proud to announce the hosting of the Tuberculosis National Interschools Singing Competition involving 115 schools across the country.

This initiative is being championed by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ‘s Tuberculosis Local Organisation Network (TBLON) project being implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ). It aims to raise awareness of TB and dispel the misleading myths surrounding the disease.

Makomo Hachintu, the community coordinator for the USAID TBLON project, announced during a media engagement recently that 115 Schools representing districts across the country were selected to participate in the competition.

“From 21st to 31st March 2024, forty (40) contesting schools, four from each of the ten (10) provinces of Zambia, will compete to represent their provinces. Their exciting performances will be showcased on our social media platforms, leading to the selection of the top ten finalists who will convene in Lusaka on April 12th, 2024, for the electrifying Grand Finale,” said Ms Hachintu.

She added that the public would be able to vote for their favourite contestants when the online voting system is officially opened on March 21st 2024.

“All performances by the participating schools will be filmed and made available on social media platforms with a provision of an online voting system where people can vote,” she explained.

Once produced, Ms Hachintu said the winning song will become the official theme song for ending TB, with rights granted to the National TB and Leprosy Programme (NTLP).

To learn more about this competition, visit: https://www.cidrz.org/areas-of-focus/tuberculosis/tb-competition