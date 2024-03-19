InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Headset that Utilizes Radio Frequencies to Communicate with Others
Cornelius B. of Chicago, IL is the creator of the Mind Phone, a modified headset used to facilitate wireless communication between others in a group. The headset features six individual radio frequencies that can be chosen to communicate with a specific group of people on the same channel. The device is comprised of a headset that comfortably clips to the head via silicone straps. Each silicone strap communicates with a remote control to choose an individual communication channel for talking with others on the same channel.
The headset can include earpiece speakers, microphones, and a control unit equipped with volume and channel controls. The device allows a group of users to communicate or listen only to other users within the group/channel selected by the silicone head straps and control unit. This device offers an alternative to cell phone, computer, or radio communication, maintaining a more private channel for people to discuss different topics.
The market for headsets that offer communication through wireless means like Bluetooth, Internet, or radio frequencies, is robust and continuously evolving. The demand for headsets has been driven by various factors, including the rise of remote work that requires constant communication, the popularity of gaming, and the increasing adoption of audio and virtual reality technologies.
The demand for wireless and hands free headsets is driven by the convenience of wireless connectivity that allows users to move freely without being tethered to a device. With the growth of remote work and virtual meetings, there has been a surge in demand for communication headsets. Communication on private lines is important, especially for sensitive topics like business. The Mind Phone system offers a more secure method of communication without requiring an online connection.
Cornelius filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Mind Phone product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Mind Phone can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
