Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pepaxti, melphalan flufenamide, Date of authorisation: 17/08/2022, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription. Treatment with Pepaxti must be started and supervised by doctors experienced in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

It is given by infusion (drip) into a vein over 30 minutes on day 1 of a 28-day cycle, and the dose depends on body weight. The doctor may reduce or stop the dose if the patient develops certain side effects. Treatment should continue until the patient no longer benefits from it, or the side effects become unacceptable.

The recommended dose of dexamethasone given in combination with Pepaxti is 40 mg by mouth on days 1, 8, 15 and 22 of each 28?day treatment cycle. For patients 75 years of age and older the recommended dose of dexamethasone is 20 mg.

For more information about using Pepaxti, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.