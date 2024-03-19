Chronic Constipation Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Analyzes DelveInsight

Chronic Constipation Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Chronic Constipation Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Constipation, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Constipation market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Constipation Market Report:

• The Chronic Constipation market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• As per Yamamoto et al. (2022), an online survey in the United States indicated a 5.5% prevalence of chronic constipation using the Rome III criteria. In Japan, the prevalence was reported to be 2.1% based on medical consultations.

• Naronapride, and other emerging therapies are giving positive topline results, in their clinical trials. These emerging therapies are in mid phase of its clinical trials and are awaiting a launchwhich will make the pipeline robust.

• Key Chronic Constipation Companies: Renexxion Ireland, Forest Laboratories, Albireo, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis, Theravance Biopharma, SK Life Science, Inc., Movetis, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ipsen, and others

• Key Chronic Constipation Therapies: Naronapride, Linaclotide, A3309, AJG555, linaclotide, KWA-0711, Tegaserod, TD-5108, YKP10811, prucalopride, KWA-0711, PEG 4000 (Forlax®), and others

Chronic Constipation Overview

Chronic constipation refers to a persistent and long-term condition characterized by infrequent bowel movements, difficulty passing stool, and a feeling of incomplete evacuation. It is typically defined as experiencing fewer than three bowel movements per week over an extended period.

Chronic Constipation Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

• Total Prevalence of Chronic Constipation

• Prevalent Cases of Chronic Constipation by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Constipation

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Constipation

Chronic Constipation Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Constipation market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Constipation market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. The report also covers the Chronic Constipation Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Constipation Therapies and Companies

• Naronapride: Renexxion Ireland

• Linaclotide: Forest Laboratories

• A3309: Albireo

• AJG555: EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

• linaclotide: Astellas Pharma Inc

• KWA-0711: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Tegaserod: Novartis

• TD-5108: Theravance Biopharma

• YKP10811: SK Life Science, Inc.

• prucalopride: Movetis

• PEG 4000 (Forlax®): Ipsen

Scope of the Chronic Constipation Market Report

• Study Period: 2019-2032

• Coverage: 7MM

• Chronic Constipation Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Constipation current marketed and Chronic Constipation emerging therapies

• Chronic Constipation Market Dynamics: Chronic Constipation market drivers and Chronic Constipation market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Chronic Constipation Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Constipation Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Constipation Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Constipation

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Constipation

4. Chronic Constipation Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Constipation Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Constipation Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Constipation Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Constipation

9. Chronic Constipation Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Constipation Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Constipation Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Constipation Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Constipation Market Analysis (2019-2032)

14. Chronic Constipation Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Constipation Market Drivers

16. Chronic Constipation Market Barriers

17. Chronic Constipation Appendix

18. Chronic Constipation Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

